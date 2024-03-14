Anthony Pittman plans to sign with Commanders

The Commanders are adding some depth at linebacker.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Washington plans to sign Anthony Pittman.

Pittman, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with Detroit. He was on and off the team's active roster until becoming a special teams mainstay in 2021. Over the last three seasons, he appeared in all 17 games and played at least 79 percent of Detroit’s special teams snaps in each of them.

In 52 career games, Pittman has recorded 28 total tackles with one forced fumble.