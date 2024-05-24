Anthony Edwards sweeps dunk, block, photo of year in NBA fan-favorite awards

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Anthony Edwards is a human highlight reel for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one of the big reasons why they’re having their best season in 20 years.

Friday, Edwards found out he swept three of the NBA’s Fan Favorite awards, and got two of them with one play. The awards are 100 percent fan voted on.

Dunk of the year ✅

Block of the year ✅

Anthony Edwards was all smiles when he found out he was taking home 3 trophies as voted by YOU, the fans, in this year's NBA Fan Favorites!



— NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2024

Edwards got the Dunk of the Year after putting John Collins on a poster in a win over the Utah Jazz. Edwards actually dislocated a finger on his left hand as a result of the play, and Collins left the game with a head injury. Edwards has had plenty of highlight-worthy dunks this season, but that one will be remembered the rest of his career.

The same play captured the Photo of the Year, as a still shot of the play shows Edwards dunking over Collins. He had nowhere to go on the play.

Edwards also won the Block of the Year, saving a road win over the Indiana Pacers. Aaron Nesmith was going up for a game-tying lay-up late in regulation, and Edwards raced back for the block, hitting his head on the rim in the process, and saving a win for the Timberwolves as the ball rolled away and time expired.

Edwards got all three awards at practice earlier this week.

"I appreciate y’all man, I’m super happy to receive the awards. All the hard work I put in has paid off and you guys showed love."

Last week, he went viral for telling Charles Barkley to "Bring Ya Ass" to Minneapolis.

Before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Edwards was named Second Team All-NBA. He’s become a favorite player across the NBA as the Timberwolves are getting national attention. They’re just four wins away from the NBA Finals.