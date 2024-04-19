Another transfer center expected to visit the Oklahoma Sooners per report

It’s no secret the Oklahoma Sooners are trying to find ways to help their center position heading into the 2024 college football season. Center became a big question mark after the loss of Troy Everett, who is expected to be out until the end of fall camp.

Josh Bates has stepped in but doesn’t have the experience yet. So the Sooners are looking for some starting experience to supplement the position. SMU transfer center Branson Hickman is set to visit this weekend during the spring game.

On Thursday, they found out Utah Utes transfer center Kolinu’u Faaiu would be making a trip to Norman. Faaiu is 6-foot-3 and 324-pounds. His representatives told ESPN’s Pete Thamel he will be taking three visits with Oklahoma on the shortlist.

Former Utah center Koli Faaiu, one of the top interior portal lineman, is taking a visit to Texas A&M and intends to visit Washington and Oklahoma.

Thats per his agents @agent_big_al and @henryorgann of @DisruptiveSports. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 18, 2024

He didn’t play as a freshman but has earned more opportunities the last two seasons. In 2022, he appeared in five games on the offensive line, but only played 88 snaps. Then last season he played in 11 games, starting the last eight at center. He played more than 500 snaps for the Utes last season.



This would be a big get for Oklahoma as he would have two years of eligibility left. He doesn’t have the starts or experience that Hickman has, but he’s a much bigger player, which will help against SEC defensive linemen.

As of right now, the official date hasn’t been set but that would be a big win for Oklahoma if they can pull it off.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire