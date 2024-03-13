Another Howie Roseman blockbuster! Eagles bring back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

He didn’t leave on the best terms, but Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is coming back on outstanding terms, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As in a three-year contract worth up to $33 million.

The Eagles addressed their glaring need at safety Tuesday night by bringing back Gardner-Johnson, who spent the 2022 season with the Eagles, then left for Detroit as a free agent a year ago when he and the Eagles couldn’t agree on a new contract.

No hard feelings.

Gardner-Johnson, originally a 4th-round pick of the Saints in 2019, earned just $2.54 million with the Eagles in 2022 and $6.5 million with the Lions last year. His $11 million average is 12th-highest among NFL safeties

Now, for the first time in his career, he has a big-money long-term contract, and the Eagles have answered one of their biggest offseason questions.

Gardner-Johnson, still only 26, had six interceptions in just 12 games in 2022, the first Eagle with six INTs in a season since Brandon Boykin in 2013 and the first safety with six since Greg Jackson in 1994. Despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney, he shared the NFL lead in interceptions.

During Gardner-Johnson's five-week layoff, undrafted rookie Reid Blankenship started and played well and was one of last year’s safety starters. But after a good start, he didn’t have a strong second half.

Terrell Edmunds began the season as the other safety but was traded in October to the Titans for Kevin Byard, who started the last 10 games. The Eagles released Byard earlier this month, and he agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears on Monday.

Rookie 3rd-round pick Sydney Brown started showing promise late in the season but tore his ACL in the season finale against the Giants and isn’t expected back until several weeks into the 2024 season.

It all added up to a massive hole at safety.

But Howie Roseman struck again, adding a third big-ticket free agent in 30 hours following the Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff additions.

Johnson was limited to just two games last year with the Lions after suffering a torn pectoral during a game against the Seahawks at Ford Field. He returned 3 ½ months later and played in the regular-season finale and all three playoff games, picking up 12 tackles and an interception of Baker Mayfield as he reached the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season.

Johnson has has 12 interceptions in 58 career games as well as four sacks, 39 pass deflections, 20 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.

He can play safety or slot corner, which gives new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio some options as he rebuilds what was statistically one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, allowing 35 touchdowns and 253 passing yards per game and picking off just nine passes.