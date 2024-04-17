Another Florida basketball guard testing NBA Draft waters on same day UF lands Top 50 commit

Florida basketball two-year starting guard Will Richard announced on social media that he intends to test the NBA draft waters while maintaining his eligibility for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Richard, a junior from Fairburn, Ga., has made 121 3-pointers in two seasons with the Florida Gators. In 2023-24, Richard started 35 of 36 games at UF, averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds to help lead UF to a 24-12 record and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021. He shot 34.5% (70-203) from 3-point range.

As a sophomore in 2022-23, Richard started 30 of 32 games, averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range (51-128). He transferred to UF from Belmont before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 16. Richard joins teammate Walter Clayton Jr., who announced his decision to declare for the NBA Draft with the option to return to UF earlier this month.

Florida lost starting forward Tyrese Samuel and starting point guard Zyon Pullin to eligibility this season. In addition, sophomore guard Riley Kugel entered the transfer portal shortly after UF's season ended and has signed with Kansas.

Florida basketball lands commitment from four-star Class of 2025 guard

Before Richard's announcement, Florida secured a commitment from a Top 50 national recruit in the Class of 2025, landing a pledge from four-star guard Alex Lloyd.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard from Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Lloyd earned Broward County High School 5A-1A player of the year honors in 2024 after averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during the 2023-24 season. He scored 30 or more points four times.

Lloyd is the 46th-ranked player in the 2025 Class, per 247Sports composite.

Florida basketball center enters transfer portal

Florida basketball redshirt freshman center Aleks Szymczyk entered the transfer portal last week.

The 6-10, 250-pound Szymczyk did not play during the 2023-24 season after suffering a broken foot in practice last September. As a true freshman in 2022-23, Szymczyk appeared in 14 games, finishing the year with 30 points, 18 rebounds and seven steals.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball guard Will Richard declares for NBA Draft with option to return