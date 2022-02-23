Another 49ers assistant coach leaves, joins Bengals staff

James Bettcher’s time in San Francisco didn’t last long. The former Giants and Cardinals defensive coordinator joined the 49ers’ coaching staff last season as a senior defensive assistant last season. Now he’s joining the Bengals as their linebackers coach per a team announcement.

Bettcher brought five seasons of defensive coordinator experience to first-time defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ staff. He spent 2015-17 with the Cardinals in the DC role, then the next two years in that position for the Giants. Prior to that he was an outside linebackers coach in Arizona and Indianapolis.

He’s just another departure from a 49ers coaching staff that’ll look different next season. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel took the head coaching job in Miami. He was joined by wide receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

