Annika Sorenstam (0-for-10) bidding to beat the celebs at Invited Celebrity Classic

Annika Sorenstam has done it all in professional golf. She’s the GOAT, the winner of 72 LPGA Tour events but there is at least one accomplishment that has eluded her – winning her first celebrity golf title.

Sorenstam is winless in 10 previous attempts. She has come oh-so-close, finishing second three times, third three times, and never outside the top 10. Asked why she still is competing in events such as this week’s Invited Classic on the PGA Tour Champions as one of the contenders in the Celebrity Division, she said, “Because I don’t give up.”

Sorenstam gets her latest chance to win against the likes of Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, from April 19-21.

Off to the @invitedcc in Dallas where @ANNIKA59 will play against the guys again. T3 behind @tonyromo & @MardyFish the last 2 years. Still reflecting on an incredible @TheMasters week. So special sharing with family & friends. Thanks for everything sweetie! ❤️🙏@ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/1dxioJ4ma9 — Mike McGee (@MikeMcGeeAnnika) April 17, 2024

“I am determined one time to get these guys,” she said. “That’s the main reason. But I also enjoy it. I have a lot of fun. As you know, I don’t play much nowadays, and this makes me practice a little bit, makes me still kind of stay within the game.

“I am competitive and I do enjoy playing and I’m still determined, so I’m going to keep trying.”

Sorenstam finished second to New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil in January at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She has finished third the last two years at the Invited Celebrity Classic. Former tennis star Mardy Fish won in 2022 and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is the defending champion.

“I’ve had a few chances, but I really haven’t been able to put either three rounds, good rounds together or four rounds together. I think that’s kind of been my, my thing nowadays,” she said. “I really feel welcome at these tournaments, and it’s fun and I want the guys to have to fight for something. I appreciate the invites every time.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek