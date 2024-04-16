Angel Reese Shines in Sleek Louboutin Sandals at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Monsieur Louboutin seems to have found a new fan in Angel Reese.

After wearing Christian Louboutin sandals for her recent Vogue shoot, the rising star wore another pair for the WNBA Draft on Monday night in Brooklyn. The athlete, who was the No. 7 pick and was drafted by the Chicago Sky, sported sleek silver red soles with her glittery Bronx and Banco hooded dress. (She reportedly made a last minute outfit change two days ago.)

More from Footwear News

Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft this month, telling Vogue: “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told the publication. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Not long after the story revealing Reese’s decision to go pro was published, Reebok, the brand that backs the baller, posted an ad via Instagram congratulating her. Reebok kept its message in the ad simple: “Keep Watching.”

Reebok announced on Oct. 17, 2023, that it had signed Reese to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. The brand stated its deal with Reese was its first long-term NIL partnership.

— With contributions from Peter Verry

Launch Gallery: WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: All the Shoes & Style

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.