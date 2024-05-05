Angel Reese elaborates on why she chose Reebok for shoe deal

Back in October 2023, LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese chose which brand she was going to sign a shoe deal with. Reese chose to sign for a signature shoe with Reebok.

During her last season at LSU, Reese averaged 18.3 points per game and 13.4 rebounds per game. She attempted to help lead the Tigers back to another national championship appearance but unfortunately, LSU fell short.

Reese then became the No. 7 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky. The Sky also selected Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina in the first round.

Recently, Reese was asked why she chose to sign a shoe deal with Reebok, here is what she had to say.

“So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me. But I chose Reebok,” Reese said. “What was it about Reebok? One, they don’t have a women’s basketball player [as] a face. So I wanted to be that.”

“Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaq. And three, I like how they’re rebranding everything and they’re letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do. So I’m having my own shoe line coming out, merch with my name on it. … Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress, y’all like my style. I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok.”

🤔✔️ WHY ANGELA REESE DID NOT PICK NIKE? Angel Reese says she's bringing back Reebok. She also mentioned that Reebok didn't have a woman basketball player as a face, so she wanted to be that.👨🏽‍🍳👁️🦇 pic.twitter.com/l4Nq0ZQuke — D.A.K. (@dadeasskickz) May 3, 2024

The WNBA regular season starts soon, and Reese will hope to make an impression as a rookie with the Chicago Sky.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire