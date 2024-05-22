Angel Reese becomes owner of a professional women’s soccer team

“Chi Barbie” Angel Reese is making headlines again, this time joining an elite group of current professional athletes who have ownership interests in professional sports teams. The Chicago Sky rookie forward recently invested as an equity partner in DC Power Football Club, a women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve always wanted to impact sports, not just women’s basketball,” Reese said. “I’ve always said I wanted to have part ownership of something. Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I’ve loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool. I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I’m super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young Black women don’t have these opportunities.”

So grateful & blessed for this new ownership! Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native! ❤️🖤 https://t.co/1euMTm1ELl — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 21, 2024

Reese is the first owner to be announced for the team. USL Super League is a professional women’s soccer league starting in August. The inaugural season will feature eight teams, with additional teams set to join in subsequent seasons.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” said Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

