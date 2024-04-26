Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham wrecking Arsenal title hopes is not motivation

Tottenham beat Arsenal in May two years ago and ultimately revelled in pipping them to a Champions League place - Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has no interest in wrecking Arsenal’s title bid.

Spurs return to action on Sunday after a 15-day lay-off with the Premier League leaders the visitors to N17.

While Tottenham have lost ground in the battle for Champions League qualification over the past fortnight, there is plenty on the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal could open up a four-point gap at the summit with victory, which would also bring about “St Totteringham’s Day” - the moment when Tottenham can no longer catch their rivals in the league table.

But Postecoglou, no stranger to a hotly contested derby after his time with Celtic, insisted stopping Mikel Arteta’s side does not motivate him.

“In terms of that as a motivation, no,” Postecoglou said.

“I understand the importance of winning against your traditional rival. I’ve just come down from Glasgow. I’ve got a fair idea about what derbies mean to supporters.

“I never believe your motivation should revolve around the demise of somebody else. Your motivation should be about yourself.

Having managed Celtic against Rangers, Postecoglou knows all about intense rivalries - REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“I want to win because I want us to achieve something. I want us to progress. I want us to be in a position fighting for the title. That’s what drives me, not the demise.

“If that’s your kind of measure, always peering over the back fence to see what your neighbour’s building, you could both have the worst houses in the street because everyone else is building beautiful places and you’re looking over the back fence.

“I never wanted to win those games because it meant Rangers would lose. I wanted to win because I wanted us to win the title.”

Postecoglou has repeatedly stated his desire for Tottenham to be in the mix for major honours this time next year.

Spurs will have a big say in the title race with Manchester City set to visit on May 14, but a fifth-placed finish now appears most likely given Aston Villa’s recent resurgence.

While Postecoglou scoffed at a suggestion he would have taken that at the start of the campaign, when Harry Kane was sold a day before their opener, he did credit his young group for tackling that challenge head-on.

“I was literally sitting in here the day before the Brentford game and he’d just left. So, you’re starting a season and the most significant person at this football club, maybe ever, has just left on the eve of the first game,” Postecoglou reflected.

“I remember making a real conscious effort of looking really graceful above the water and if there was any panicking happening, making sure it was under the water so that nobody could see, particularly the players.

“And again, the players never batted an eyelid – which they could have, especially when you look at what Harry has done this year. It has been unbelievable.

“And yet he hasn’t been mentioned as much as he would have been had we not been scoring goals.

“That’s credit to the group, the playing group that they have embraced that challenge.

“I think these things we have been through this year will help us in the medium or long-term.

“Even the disrupted season, because it kind of removes any excuse we have for next year. We are not going to lose another Harry Kane next year. We are not going to have a disrupted season.

“We know we’ve still got some work to do. At the same time, we’re in a better position than we were 12 months ago to build on that.

“That has to be our aim, that in 12 months’ time we’re in a position where we are one of the contenders rather than trying to disrupt them.”

