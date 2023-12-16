Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes given big fines for criticizing notorious offsides call

Sometimes, NFL coaches and players just want to get their frustrations off their chests. They all know that the one thing you can't get away with is publicly ripping officials, but once in a while, the fine is worth it to vent.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were critical of an instantly infamous offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney that wiped away a spectacular touchdown that would've give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead on the Buffalo Bills. Then the bills came due, as expected.

The fines were for different violations, but both came back to public displays of blasting officials over the Toney call. Reid was fined $100,000 for criticizing the officials to the media after the game, and Mahomes was fined $50,000 for "abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials" and public criticism of officials, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was fined by the NFL for criticism of officials. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes was yelling at the officials while coming off the field after a turnover on downs late in the game, and he continued his tirade from the sideline. He also complained about the call after the game, even when he met Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield. He continued to question the call in his postgame media conference. Mahomes later apologized, particularly for how he handled the situation with Allen.

Reid said the officials should've given the Chiefs a warning before flagging Toney and said the officiating situation was "a bit embarrassing" for the league. All of it seemed a little funny when replays showed that Toney was clearly offsides, and Reid admitted Monday that Toney never checked with the official to see if he was lined up right.

Both Reid and Mahomes had to know they would be fined. The NFL certainly wasn't going to let either of them get away with blasting the officials, especially after they made the right call.