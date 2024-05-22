Andy Reid: They could give us a Tuesday game if they want, we’d be OK there, too

When the NFL's 2024 schedule was released last week, it revealed that the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will have a game every day of the week but Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about the team's schedule during his Wednesday press conference and seemed unfazed by it. Reid noted that he didn’t get a heads-up about playing on six different days.

“They don’t ask me,” Reid said. “It’s the first time in my career that’s happened — it’s unique. And you know how we are. We don’t really care. They could give us a Tuesday game if they want, we’d be OK there, too.

"So, we work through it and we'll play anybody anywhere — whatever they want to do, we’re on board."

As the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in nearly 20 years, the Chiefs are in-demand from a broadcasting perspective. We will all get to see plenty of Kansas City as the club pursues a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy in 2024.