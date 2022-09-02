Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live: Score and latest updates from the US Open 2022

Andy Murray hits a forehand against Matteo Berrettini - GETTY

Norrie and Evans ride the British wave at US Open

Berrettini takes opening set 6-4

06:31 PM

Murray* 4-6 3-3 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Berrettini turns back to what he knows best - the serve.

Again it's clever. Not all boom and bust but rather well thought out as he mixes up speeds and angles. It's a convincing love hold for the Italian.

06:28 PM

Murray 4-6 3-2 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray is struggling to deal with the bright glare when serving from the end bathed in sunshine. His service speeds are notably down at that end.

To his credit he is doing his best to fight past those issues and gets to 30-0 after wearing Berrettini down with accurate ground strokes.

But back-to-back points from Berrettini bring him level and elicit a scream of frustration from the other end.

Murray fights back though and holds after a superb rally - lobs, drops, recovery, the lot - ends with a Berrettini error.

06:21 PM

Murray* 4-6 2-2 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

A Berrettini unforced error spoils a potential love hold but it's a still an impressive response from the Italian in response to two lost games in a row.

06:17 PM

Murray 4-6 2-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray is still struggling with his first serve but manages to will his way to 40-15. Is there a change of momentum occurring here?

Matteo Berrettini eyes up a big first serve at Flushing Meadows - GETTY

Murray reckons so as he marches back to his chair after holding and consolidating his break. Game very much on here.

06:13 PM

Murray* 4-6 1-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Murray gees himself up with a couple of 'come ons' after a Berrettini forehand drifts wide bringing us to 30-30.

Berrettini then misjudges a return from Murray - a break point chance for the Scot....which he coverts!

Exactly the response Murray, and this crowd, were after.

Story continues

06:08 PM

Murray 4-6 0-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray is cutting a frustrated figure here as a double fault leads to a Berrettini break point.

And the Italians powerful hitting proves too much for the Scot to handle as he breaks, stamping his authority on this match in no uncertain terms.

06:04 PM

Serving proving key here

Berrettini's big serve was the story at the first set but Murray needs to find more first serves to be competitive here.

He's lingering around the 40% mark at present - that simply has to improve.

06:02 PM

Murray* 4-6 0-0 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

First set - Berrettini

Murray's task is not made easy by the shadow but the serving is excellent from Berrettini. It's a love hold and the first set is in the bag.

05:58 PM

Murray 4-5 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Berrettini perhaps had one eye on his service game there as Murray holds to love.

Can the Scot find a way to stay in this set against the lethal Berrettini serve?

05:55 PM

Murray* 3-5 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

A serving clinic from the Italian, who mixes up clever body serves with heavy blows.

A Murray unforced error brings the hold. Berrettini will serve for the first set.

05:51 PM

Murray 3-4 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Another Murray drop shot...but this time it's just from a mis-hit smash. Berrettini then finds a drop shot of his own - this time of the conventional kind.

More tough hitting from both players and the intensity is definitely increasing as we get to 30-30.

Deft work at the net from the Italian gives him a break point....is this his moment?

Yes it is. A Murray double fault gives Berrettini the first break of the match.

05:46 PM

Murray* 3-3 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Really nice start to the game from Berrettini, who responds to Murray's drop shots in the previous game with one of his own.

Berrettini aces before Murray produces the shot of the match so far - an insane one-handed backhand pass down the line.

A double fault brings us back to deuce. Another ace from Berrettini but Murray responds with a trademark forehand lob!

The players trade blows, with Murray even having a break point, but Berrettini responds well and holds.

05:39 PM

Shadow causing issues

Jim Courier on Amazon Prime suggests the shadow should move off the court in about 20 minutes.

Let's hope he's right as Murray is already grumbling to his box about it.

05:37 PM

Murray 3-2 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray starts the game with two delicate drop shots that are simply too good for Berrettini.

Two unforced errors from Berrettini get Murray the game.

This game hasn't quite lifted off yet.

05:34 PM

Murray* 2-2 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is slowly filling up and the atmosphere is growing with it.

Berretinni's serve is lethal on the deuce side but unforced errors on the advantage side, including a rudimentary back-hand volley, bring us to 30-30.

Two massive serves quash any danger though as the Italian holds.

05:29 PM

Murray 2-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

The players trade unforced errors to begin the game, bringing us to 30-30, before a forehand off the net cord drifts wide and gives Berrettini an early break point.

But the Italian can't covert and instead produces a tame slice backhand into the net. Murray then responds with some excellent hitting to recover his position in the game and holds.

05:23 PM

Murray* 1-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server)

Murray takes the first point before Berrettini replies with two huge serves, one of which is an 131mph ace. An errant forehand from Murray then drifts wide.

A well-constructed point from Murray gets us back to 40-30, before Berrettini nets a mid-court forehand to bring us to deuce.

The Italian turns to his big serve (135mph this time....just warming up) to get out of the jam though and eventually brings us level.

05:16 PM

Murray 1-0 Berrettini* (*denotes next server)

Murray opens with two cheap points on his serve and gets the better of the first meaningful rally of the match as Berrettini nets a forehand.

Murray then takes full advantage to land to first game to love.

05:13 PM

Murray to serve first

Here we go.

05:13 PM

We're nearly underway

The umpire has announced the end of the warmup.

Strap in folks, this could be a fun one.

It's time for the obligatory...COME ON ANDY

05:08 PM

Andy Murray's pre match thoughts

"My body's responding well to playing matches. I'm not having to worry about waking up with something the next day that is going to hamper my tennis.

"He [Berrettini] is very consistent who put down a high percentage of first serves. He has a good slice backhand, a good forehand and he's a great competitor. It's not going to be easy."

05:05 PM

The players are coming out

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini step out to a great reception from the crowd on the Arthur Ashe stadium.

05:03 PM

Something to note

This is a day match at Flushing Meadows, meaning both players are going to have to deal with the troublesome shadow that sits across the Arthur Ashe stadium on sunny afternoons.

This has only been a problem since the new roof was placed over the top court at Flushing Meadows in 2016. How Murray deals with the big Berrettiniserve coming out of the darkness could be key to the early stages of this match.

04:56 PM

Big one for Murray

For all the pedigree Andy Murray has rightly earned over his storied career, he has not qualified for the fourth round of a Grand Slam for five years.

Berrettini stands in his way of breaking that run tonight.

04:35 PM

What week

It's been a superb week for the British men at Flushing Meadows with Jack Draper, Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans all qualifying for the third round.

That's never happened here in New York in the Open era. Can Murray lead the British charge into the fourth round this evening?

04:03 PM

Showtime again in NYC

Welcome back to Flushing Meadows for live coverage of Andy Murray’s US Open third round tie against Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

After the disappointment of Emma Radacanu’s first-round exit, Murray and his cohort have taken it upon themselves to give British tennis fans something to shout about and for the first time in the Open era, four British men - Murray, Cam Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans - will play in the US Open third round.

Murray was champion here in 2012 - his first Grand Slam title - and while he is now some way short of the player he was a decade ago, he has of late been showing signs of finding the sort of form that could prompt a deep run in a big tournament like this.

British tennis’s unquestioned grandee has eased to this point with two solid victories. A first-round victory against Argentinian 29th seed Francisco Cerúndolo came with minimum of fuss, before a four-set victory over 20-year-old American Emilio Nava.

During his injury-plagued period at the back-end of the 2010s, those results would have been wins of note for the Scot, so it’s a testament to his rediscovered form that he’s come through them so easily.

Things are about to get tougher though, a lot tougher. Matteo Berrettini is one of the most exciting young players in the world and was among the favourites for Wimbledon this year before an unfortunately timed bout of Covid.

Matteo Berrettini volleys during his match against Hugo Grenier at the US Open - USA TODAY

He had been one of the form players in the world prior to that, winning Queens and the Stuttgart Open - where he beat Murray in the final. Once Covid-free, Berrettini continued his good form, making the final of the Swiss Open before coming up short against Caspar Rudd.

However, things have not been smooth sailing since and first-round losses in both Cincinnati and at the Canadian Open, mean the big-hitting Italian has something to prove as he looks to progress in a tournament in which he got to the semi-final in 2019.

All to play for then. In terms of head-to-head, Berrettini leads Murray 2-1 after getting the better of him in Stuttgart but the Scot has gradually grown in confidence all season and it would be a brave man who calls this one either way.

The action is set to start at 5pm UK time.