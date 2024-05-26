Andy Murray crashes out of French Open in first round after straight-sets defeat to Stan Wawrinka

Andy Murray was up against it from the first game (in which he was broken) in his straight-sets defeat to Stan Wawrinka - Shutterstock /Yoan Valat

What a way to treat a pair of old soldiers like Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. Asked to play the first night session at this year’s Roland Garros, they both spoke approvingly of the atmosphere. And yet, as the mercury dropped, you could almost hear their joints creaking.

Murray’s back looked particularly stiff, and he kept stretching it out after serving. Wawrinka had to take a medical time-out for retaping of a “blocked” ankle. Ultimately, though, it was the senior man – 39-year-old Wawrinka – whose body held up better in what was the second-oldest match played at Roland Garros in the past 50 years. Only Ivo Karlovic, then 40, and Feliciano Lopez, 37, have achieved a greater combined age than Murray and Wawrinka’s 76 years in that time.

The man they used to call ‘The Diesel’, because of his understated power and endurance, Wawrinka chugged his way to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory. In all probability, this will be Murray’s final French Open match.

After the match, Murray acknowledged that “Physically, tennis is not easy for me nowadays. It’s hard, and clay has always been a surface that since the very beginning of my career I’ve had back issues on. It’s something I’m used to, to be honest.”

“Stan has, over the years, played brilliant tennis on that court,” Murray added. “Yeah, I was expecting him to play very well tonight. I think he did that. He gave me very few opportunities. I wish I could have done a little bit better. I’m disappointed but I didn’t have extremely high expectations with the way the preparation had been coming in.”

The evening had the understated vibe of a legends’ exhibition match. There was plenty of style on show, particularly from Wawrinka’s glorious single-handed backhand. But the whole thing seemed to unfold in slow-motion. This was partly because both men have lost significant foot-speed since their heyday, and partly because the chilly air slows the ball down more in its flight.

Stan Wawrinka may be 39 but the Swiss still knows how to win on clay as his win over Murray illustrated - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Last week, these pages predicted a demolition derby between a pair of ancient and bashed-up vehicles. In fact, it felt more like watching a classic-car rally, particularly in the first two sets, which delivered some lovely rallies without too much of the eyeballs-out aggression that characterises the men’s game these days.

Wawrinka always seemed to have a little bit more on his ball, and to read the direction of play a little earlier – although this last point probably stems from his upbringing on the Swiss clay. If you have an instinctive feel for this surface, you can find your balance after each shot and be ready to chase down the next. If you don’t, the clay granules always seem to be slipping away from under your feet.

Having said that, Murray achieved great things on the clay in his pomp – even if it remained comfortably his least favourite surface. He won Masters 1000s titles in Madrid and Rome, beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the respective finals, and he reached the final of this tournament in 2016.

His most lethal weapon on the dirt was always the drop-shot, and it should be said that it was in fine fettle here. Realising that he was getting bullied from the baseline, he kept on throwing in deft little droppers, and did so with surprising accuracy when you consider that he recently exchanged his trusty Head racket for a more powerful Yonex model.

It wasn’t enough, however, Wawrinka is too strong on this surface. Bizarrely, it was the third straight time that Murray had drawn his old foe at Roland Garros, and the third straight time that he had lost.

While he will probably wake up stiff and sore after this cold night’s tennis, at least he shouldn’t come away with the sort of joint damage he suffered during their 2017 semi-final. “I couldn’t sleep that night, my hip was in so much pain,” Murray recalled last week. “I never recovered.”

At the end of Sunday’s match, the two men shared an extended embrace at the net, “It was emotional, for sure,” said Wawrinka afterwards. “We’re getting closer to the end, and we played so many times over the last 20 years. He’s amazing guy, amazing player, such a big fighter. We have a lot of respect for each other.”

While it is remarkable that Murray is still out here at 37, searching for more of the same thrill that he gained from his best seasons, he has now lost nine straight sets at the majors without ever threatening to win one of them.

Wawrinka in Paris, Tomas Etcheverry in Melbourne and Grigor Dimitrov in New York: these were all matches that lacked the drama and verve we once associated with Murray. While he continues to search for inspiration, most recently turning to that Yonex racket, this result only adds to the feeling that he is on his farewell tour.

“I’m proud of the results that I had here,” said Murray of Roland Garros. “I had great memories. Like I said, it was not an easy surface for me. But I always showed up and, you know, put in some strong performances, considering. And yeah, it was a good run here over the years.”

Murray beaten by Wawrinka – as it happened

10:09 PM BST

Mutual respect

That wonderful moment of respect at the end of the match between the two veterans seems a fitting way to end this coverage. Thank you for joining us.

10:04 PM BST

Stan Wawrinka on Eurosport

My first words were respect for a great champion. I have loved watching him [Andy Murray] play, loved fighting against him. We’ve had a lot of fights over the last 15 years. We are not very young so we did all we could and remember all these moments.

I love to work in front of a crowd like this. I’ve shared a lot of emotion with this crowd and they gave me a lot of energy to fight. In my head I’m still a young guy, still a kid.

Wawrinka described Murray as a 'great champion' - Getty/Clive Brunskill

09:57 PM BST

The final point

Here’s how Wawrinka secured his straight sets victory over Murray to reach the second round. The Swiss’ backhand was too much for Murray all evening so it was a fitting way to close the match out. The 2015 champion will either face Pavel Kotov or another Brit in Cameron Norrie.

Andy Murray bows out in the first round after a straight sets defeat to Stan Wawrinka



Will that be his last Roland-Garros?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/y7MrE22aUT — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 26, 2024

09:53 PM BST

Ovation for Murray

Murray receives an outstanding ovation from the Philippe Chatrier crowd in what many believe may be his final Roland Garros performance.

Andy Murray was defeated 3-0 by Stan Wawrinka - Reuters /Gonzalo Fuentes

09:52 PM BST

Wawrinka beats Murray 3-0

Can Wawrinka hold his serve as he has done all evening? A lengthy rally ends in a frustrated Murray finding the net.

It’s Murray’s turn to be fortunate though as his return clips the net and drops on the left line. 15 each. The Brit goes long with his forehand though and it’s 30-15 to Wawrinka.

Wawrinka produces a powerful serve out wide and follows it up with a drilled backhand down the line. A typical point of his this evening. Two match points.

He’s done it! Of course it’s another backhand down the line that wins it. An excellent performance by Wawrinka and a warm embrace between the players at the net. A lot of respect between the two.

Stan defeats Andy in straight sets to reach Round 2 in Paris!

09:47 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 2-5 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

The pressure is on Murray serving to stay in this one and he starts this service game well. A strong point followed by an ace gives him a 30-0 lead.

Wawrinka mis-hits one but it lands just on the right service line and he holds his hand up to offer an apology for that one. 30-15. His next one is out though and it’s 40-15 Murray.

A well-taken forehand concludes a comfortable service game for Murray. Can he pull something out of his hat here? Wawrinka is serving for the match.

09:43 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 1-5 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka shoes no sign of letting up on his serve as he wins the first point of this game with a powerful forehand down the line. He finds the net in the next point though and it’s 15 each.

A dominating point from Wawrinka follows and an elegant backhand across the court is too much for Murray. He finds the net again however and it’s 30-30. Can Murray find something here?

Not quite as he goes just long. Wawrinka produces another double-fault though and it’s taken to deuce. You feel it has to be now if Murray is going to claw his way back into this one.

The next first serve of the Swiss is too much though and it’s advantage. Another forehand behind Murray and it’s 5-1. Murray will be serving to stay in the match.

09:37 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 1-4 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Murray goes long after once again failing to find a first serve. He will do well to hold his serve given the nature of this set so far. The crowd give encouragement and he responds with a big first serve.

Wawrinka then goes long twice to make it 40-15 and it’s a chance for Murray to get a game on the board here in what could be his final set at Roland Garros.

Another point for Murray and it’s 4-1.

Andy Murray is not enjoying the noise from the crowd in this game

09:35 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 0-4 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

That break of serve felt like a match-ending one but it would be foolish to rule Murray out, even at this stage.

Murray finds the net again with his forehand to make it 15-0. A strong serve and approach to the net by Wawrinka makes it 30-0. Wawrinka once again playing the forehand in the opposite direction to Murray’s path.

Murray hits the net once again and the intensity of this match is starting to fade. An ace seals this one. Easy stuff for the Swiss.

09:31 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 0-3 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka pounces on Murray’s second serve with a succession of fierce backhands to take the first point. Murray then goes wide and it’s looking like we could be seeing the finish line in the not too distant future. 0-30.

A mis-hit from Murray is punished by Wawrinka as he drills a backhand down the Brit’s throat. Three break points.

The first of which recovered with an ace. But a sloppy forehand close to the net is straight into the net as Wawrinka has broken once again.

09:28 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 0-2 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Danger signs for Murray here but Wawrinka starts strongly on his serve. It’s hard to see anything but a Wawrinka victory here in this third set.

A tired forehand from Murray hits the net and it’s 30-0. It’s the Swiss who goes for the sliced drop-shot this time but he fails to get it over the net. He might leave those to Murray from now on.

He then goes long and it’s 30 each all of a sudden. Both players going for tight shots at the net but it ends with an easy shot into an empty court for Wawrinka. A sublime serve and volley makes it 2-0.

09:24 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 0-1 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka is back out on the court and Murray gets us underway for the third set. An explosive return from Wawrinka gives him an early 0-15 lead.

Murray goes for another chip after a backhand exchnage but this time it just clips the top of the night. It’s 0-30. Pressure on the serve of Murray again. A good forehand from Murray forces Wawrinka to go long.

Murray goes for the drop-shot again that Wawrinka comfortably reaches but he hits it straight into the net to make it 30 each. Murray miraculously keeps the rally alive but Wawrinka is too good and it’s another break point early in the third set here.

He takes it! Another sumptuous backhand from Wawrinka down the line secures an early break.

09:19 PM BST

Medical timeout for Wawrinka

Wawrinka has taken a medical timeout ahead of this third set. Murray will be hoping it isn’t the final set.

He needs to find some inspiration but it has been comfortable for Wawrinka on his own serve while the Brit’s service games are presenting him chances.

09:13 PM BST

Wawrinka wins the second set 6-4 to take a 2-0 lead

Can Murray do something to upset the rhythm of Wawrinka’s serve or will the 39-year-old keep his nerve to serve out this second set?

Murray certainly can! A wonderful passing backhand as Wawrinka approached the net gives gim the lead in this game. Wawrinka goes long on the next point and suddenly a chance presents itself for Murray at 0-30.

Murray returns the wide serve into the net though and is audibly frustrated at that one. An audacious lob from the Scot goes long, a well-made point from the Swiss. 30 each.

Murray strikes the top of the net - a sloppy mistake when he had a chance in that point. Set point for Wawrinka. A timely ace and he takes it.

09:08 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 4-5 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Murray is serving to stay in this second set. Again - the drop-shot and again - effective. 15-0 Murray. The next point turns into a baseline exchange that the Swiss comes out on top of.

Naturally, Murray reverts to the trusty drop-shot and it doesn’t let him down. Will Wawrinka start to read these? The Swiss goes long and it’s 40-15.

An enormous forehand return is dealt with by Murray who produces a cross-court backhand into the space to hold his serve in great fashion.

09:05 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 3-5 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Murray goes long twice at the start of this important game in the context of this tie. 30-0. Constant encouagement can be heard from Murray’s team throughout.

It doesn’t work this time though and he finds the net to make it 40-0. An unexpected double-fault - Wawrinka’s first of the match - makes it 40-15. Murray again plays a perfect drop-shot, he is turning to this shot more throughout this match, maybe a result of Wawrinka’s dominance from the baseline. 40-30.

He wastes the chance though on a second serve and smashes the backhand into the net.

09:00 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 3-4 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Good improvisation from Murray who wins the point with a clever slice. The crowd are on their feet after an exhibition-style rally that Murray eventually wins, volleying it into an empty court.

Wawrinka pulls two points back to level this game at 30-30. Murray has got just 33% of his first serves in during this second set, opening the door for Wawrinka.

Another missed first serve but Wawrinka can’t capitalise as a sloppy return goes long. Murray finds the net with his first serve but another great drop-shot after the second seals the game.

08:54 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 2-4 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka, a break up, will be more than pleased to see these easy service holds. Murray needs to do something to slow his momentum or this second set could be quickly over.

After a double-fault correction from the umpire, Wawrinka comes towards the net to win the point with a dominating backhand. 15-0.

A lovely backhand from Murray who looked on the back foot brings it to 15-15. After another drop-shot Murray goes for the passing backhand but it drifts wide. He will be disappointed after being on top in that point.

Successive smash shots from Wawrinka eventually win the point - determined stuff from Murray but not enough. With both players close in at the net it’s Murray that comes out on top to make it 40-30.

A gorgeous backhand down the line virtually on the half-volley seals the game for Wawrinka.

08:47 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 2-3 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Into the net twice from Wawrinka and it’s 30-0. A big backhand from Murray on that last point.

Wawrinka goes long and it’s looking like this could be another quick service hold. It is just that as a lovely downward drop-shot from Murray wins this game to love.

08:45 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 1-3 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Can Murray find something here as it all starts to look ominous early in this second set with Wawrinka looking powerful and hard to break down.

This continues in the fourth game as he comfortably goes 30-0 up. The Swiss has won 9 of the last 10 points.

Murray hits it into the net and it’s 40-0. Didn’t see that one coming - a wayward forehand from Wawrinka keeps Murray in this game. He more than makes amends with a big first serve to seal this very quick fourth game.

08:41 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 1-2 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Murray looks for the drop-shot again that Wawrinka reaches this time but the Brit will be disappointed to not put away the subsequent volley. An excellent backhand drilled down the line makes it 0-30. Murray lets out a cry of frustration.

Pressure on the Murray serve once again but he responds well with a dominating point. He just can’t quite get the serve and volley over the net though and it’s two break points for Wawrinka.

After some relentless hitting from the Swiss, Murray hits wide and it’s an early break in the second.

08:36 PM BST

Murray* 4-6, 1-1 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

A feeling of a slight change in momentum as Wawrinka hits it wide is shut down by a big first serve from the Swiss. 15 each.

A simply sublime sliced drop-shot from Murray from deep makes it 15-30, a half-chance for him now. But Wawrinka sends him the wrong way as he strikes a forehand down the line.

A first ace from Wawrinka followed by a clever slice sees the second set go all-square.

08:32 PM BST

Murray 4-6, 1-0 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Murray gets us underway in this second set. Can Wawrinka keep that incredible level up that he produced in the opening set?

It looks that way as Murray goes long on the opening point. After getting a point back Murray then produces the first double-fault of the match. He then let’s out what is perhaps the first‘come on’ of the match as Wawrinka goes long.

Murray has his back against the wall but Wawrinka snatches at the forehand. 40-30. A well-worked point from the Brit as he apporaches the net gives him the first game of this set. He did well under some pressure after that double-fault.

08:25 PM BST

Wawrinka takes the first set 6-4

Wawrinka serving for the opening set after 48 minutes of play. A second serve takes Murray out wide as he overdoes the return. Wawrinka finds the net on his forehand though and it’s 15-15.

Murray looks to pounce on the second serve again but shows frustration as he meets the net. A beautiful volley from Wawrinka deep into the court gives the Swiss two chances for this first set.

He can’t take the first as he goes for an audacious effort down the line with Murray at the net. Wow! After the most entertaining point of the match Wawrinka misses a sitter to take the set, it’s deuce.

A strong serve though and it’s his third set point. A serve and volley seals it.

08:19 PM BST

Murray 4-5 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka can’t quite reach a delicate drop-shot from the Brit and it’s 15-0 in an important service game. Excellent from Murray - a fierce forehand makes it 30-0.

Strong ground strokes again from Murray to make it 40-0, he’s grown well into his serve throughout this set. A wayward forehand and it’s a love service game. Murray will hope he can continue this kind of form on his serve in what is looking likely to be the second set.

08:15 PM BST

Murray* 3-5 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Murray finds the baseline very well forcing Wawrinka to find the net. A lovely backhand down the line levels it though. 15 each.

Wawrinka plays a really clever sliced backhand into the corner giving Murray no room to return. Long from Murray after some strong forehands from Wawrinka to make it 40-15.

A textbook serve and volley takes the Swiss within one of the first set.

08:11 PM BST

Murray 3-4 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka starts this game as he finished the last with a deft touch to make it 0-15. Murray is expressing some frustration at an overhead camera that is distracting him on the ball toss as he serves.

An excellent passing backhand from Wawrinka down the line makes it 0-30. Real pressure on Murray to hold now. A tired shot into the net sees Wawrinka given 3 break points.

Murray wins one back as he opens his body to produce a lovely forehand. A similar shot is unreturned and it’s 30-40. Wawrinka goes long and it’s all square.

Wawrinka gets it wrong as he looks to play a delicate shot at the net and it’s advantage Murray. It’s long from the Scot thought so we’re back at deuce.

Another strong first serve and it’s back in favour of Murray. 76% of his first serves have been in. He makes it another and it’s game Murray - very well fought.

08:04 PM BST

Murray* 2-4 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Wawrinka is perhaps not looking as sharp as he did in the opening games and a sloppy shot into the net makes it 0-30.

Murray can’t quite reach the ball on the stretch and it’s 15-30. A powerful serve an volley sees the Swiss level this game.

Wawrinka comes to the net again and he has done excellently to turn this game round. He hits his next one wide though and it’s deuce. Can Murray mount some pressure?

Nearly... his aggressive backhand is just wide. Wawrinka’s strong second serve is met well by Murray to take it to deuce again.

Relentless ball striking from Wawrinka has Murray constantly chasing the ball and it eventually wears him down to give gim the advantage. A more cultured volley this time seals the game and makes it 4-2.

07:57 PM BST

Murray 2-3 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

Disappointing for Murray not to pounce on those two break points but a strong serve makes it 15-0.

Wawrinka then reads the drop-shot this time to make it 15-15. The 37-year-old responds with his third ace of the match before a sublime serve and volley sees him take it to 40-15.

Wawrinka’s return is long and it’s 3-2. Murray will be disappointed to have not started the match serving like he has in the next two.

07:53 PM BST

Murray* 1-3 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

A superb backhand from Murray to pass Wawrinka as he comes to to the net makes it 0-15.

A long rally ends with Murray spooning it into the air and it’s 15 each. He then produces a delightful sliced drop-shot that Wawrinka can’t quite reach.

Wawrinka then hits long as he comes to the net and it’s two break points for Murray - a really poor error from the Swiss.

Murray fails to capitalise on the first as he hits the net. The same on the second and he’s forced out wide - it’s deuce.

The Brit can’t keep his return in before missing the lob and Wawrinka recovers well to make it 3-1.

07:47 PM BST

Murray 1-2 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

An ace to start from Murray - much better. Wawrinka then plays it long to make it 30-0.

The Swiss then latches onto a mis-hit forehand from Murray to dominate the point to make it 30 - 15 before hitting long again and it’s 40-15.

The Brit produces another ace to wrap up the third and that’s a much stronger service game.

07:44 PM BST

Murray* 0-2 Wawrinka (*denotes next server)

Murray will be hoping to find more first serves in his next service game. He takes the lead in the second game though as Wawrinka’s forehand is wide.

A clever cross-court forehand as Murray goes the other way followed by an enormous forehand hammered down the line and it’s 30-15.

Into the net from Murray before Wawrinka plays a wayward backhand to make it 40-30. Wawrinka plays some big ground strokes before coming to the net to secure the second game. An impressive first hold.

07:39 PM BST

Murray 0-1 Wawrinka* (*denotes next server)

A strong cross-court forehand from the baseline gives Murray a 15-0 lead. Wawrinka responds with an equally impressive backhand after a long exchange of backhands from both players.

A wayward forehand from the Brit takes this game to 15-30. Early pressure on Murray who responds with a good forehand down the line to take it to 30 each.

He plays another long though and it’s break point to the Swiss who then snatches at a forehand on Murray’s second serve and it’s deuce.

Again though an unforced error from Murray and it’s a second break point. Murray comes to the net well with a deft volley and it’s deuce once again.

A third break point for Wawrinka after a long backhand from Murray. And he gets it this time after a firece backhand forces the error.

07:31 PM BST

Here we go

Andy Murray gets us underway serving first in this match.

07:29 PM BST

Age is just a number

The combined age of these two players - at 76 years - is the second-highest at a grand-slam tournament this century. The winner in that category is still the first-round meeting between Ivo Karlovic (then 40) and Feliciano Lopez (37), also here at Roland Garros in 2019.

07:24 PM BST

Players coming out

The players are now coming out on Philipe-Chatrier to a good reception. Murray receives an exceptionally warm reception from the Parisian crowd.

07:23 PM BST

New racquet

At 37-years-old Murray is taking a brave step and moving away from his Head racquet he has gone with throughout his career to try something new. The Brit will be using a Yonex racquet which is thought to favour big servers. We will find out shortly whether this was a good call...

Andy Murray is using a Yonex Ezone at Roland-Garros after his Head deal ended 🎾



He tested a range of different racquets while doing rehab from an injury and has settled on the Japanese brand.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/MFyGS5BQgA — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 26, 2024

07:16 PM BST

Home-favourite goes through

Another veteran of the game and home-favourite Richard Gasquet was in action this evening and delighted the Paris fans with a straight sets victory over Borna Coric.

A brilliant performance in his own backyard by Richard Gasquet



A brilliant performance in his own backyard by Richard Gasquet 🙌#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Zw9TzF5mkg — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 26, 2024

07:10 PM BST

Head-to-head

Murray and Wawrinka have met 22 times in their lengthy careers and it is the Brit who has the edge, having won 13 of these ties to Wawrinka’s nine. Their most recent meeting since then came in the Cincinnati Open in 2022 as Murray won 2-1.

While the pair are level on grand slams with three to their name, it is Murray who dominates when it comes to professional titles with 46 in total, compared to the Swiss’ 16.

07:04 PM BST

06:58 PM BST

Murray’s thoughts ahead of this evening

“Initially I was expecting to miss the French and not play any clay at all.

“So to be here and feeling pretty healthy, and the ankle being good, is a huge bonus.

“I was surprised with that because I could quite ­easily have felt sorry for myself, taken a break and not done the rehab as well as I did.

“I’m proud of that. It would have been easy to have looked at it a ­different way, and I worked really hard to get back, and that’s one of the reasons why I was able to come back a bit sooner than I anticipated.”

06:55 PM BST

Elsewhere today

Fellow Brit Jack Draper lost in a five-set thriller this afternoon against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands after coming from two sets down to force the match into a fifth.

Meanwhile, world number 3 Carlos Alcaraz breezed through his opening round as he beat USA’s J.J Wolf in straight sets.

Jesper De Jong has just beaten Jack Draper 3-2 💪



And he finished the job with 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 shot 🎾💥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/jFY5esHzJI — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 26, 2024

06:47 PM BST

History in the French Open

Murray and Wawrinka first met nearly 20 years ago in the Davis Cup in 2005 and their paths have crossed 22 times since then, with their most famous clashes taking place in the French Open.

Murray beat the Swiss in the semi-final in 2016 ahead of his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final, before Wawrinka returned the favour a year later knocking Murray out at the same stage before being ultimately beaten by 14-time champion Rafael Nadal.

The pair had enjoyed a fruitful spell at Roland Garros with Wawrinka claiming the title in 2015, beating Djokovic in the final after the Serb had gone five sets in the semi-final with - you guessed it - Murray.

The 2017 semi-final between Murray and Wawrinka also went the distance and was the match which exacerbated the hip injury which led the Brit to need career-saving surgery in 2019.

Subsequently, Murray’s only appearance in Paris since 2017 came as the pair met once again in the opening round in 2020 as Wawrinka won more comfortably this time in straight sets.

06:10 PM BST

Two all-time greats ready for a swansong

As draws and preparations go it’s not an understatement to say that neither have been ideal for Andy Murray.

The Briton has endured a fairly poor 2024, blighted by injury and defeats. He comes into what many are assuming will be his last French Open on the back of a chastening straight-sets loss to world No 85 Yannick Hanfmann in the Geneva Open and with his ankle injury still fresh in his memory. A week before that defeat he lost early on at the Bordeaux Challenger with the only thing worse than the poor results being his laborious movement.

While it’s clear that for both their best days are well behind them it is still strange to see a first-round match between Murray and Stan Wawrinka. Between them they have won six grand slams and proved themselves to be all-time greats, which during the era of the Big Three is no mean feat.

If there’s any crumb of comfort for Murray it is that Wawrinka hasn’t beaten a top-50 player on the tour since September’s US Open. But other than that the outlook isn’t great for the super Scot.

As our very own Simon Briggs writes...

“One suspects that [Wawrinka] may be a little more sprightly around the court, if only because of the ankle injury that interrupted Murray’s season in late March. “The whole thing has the flavour of a stock-car demolition derby between two ancient and bashed-up vehicles. As with Nadal, we probably won’t see either of them back at Roland Garros next year.”

But a Murray vs Wawrinka match is always one to get the juices following and victory for either might just be the tonic they need to propel them deep into a grand slam in what may well be their final year on tour.

Stay here to find out whether that will be Murray or Wawrinka.

