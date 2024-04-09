Andy Bischoff speaks on the state of the Chargers’ tight end room

When you start with [TE] Will [Dissly], you’re talking about one of the three guys in the league that can own the C-gap, period. There’s not many of them. This is a different kind of football league that we live in now. To have a tight end that can own the C-gap is rare. He’s one of those guys. You start with him and his ability to get that done for you and then, let’s not lose sight on what he can provide you in the passing game. This is a guy who catches the ball at a high percentage, in terms of his target-to-catch ratio, a guy that doesn’t drop the football and who protects the football, doesn’t fumble it.

Then, you have a guy in [TE] Hayden [Hurst] — to me, you have six guys in the league who everybody wants. You name the six, you go with [49ers TE George] Kittle, you say [Giants TE Darren] Waller. Name whoever you want. Everybody wants those six guys. There’s no reason that Hayden can’t be that next guy. There’s no reason. He has all the speed, all the hands, all the ability. Hayden just needs to find the right situation. We knew when we had him in 2019 that was the right situation for us. We couldn’t control where it went from there, but we love the guy. We’re nothing but happy to have this guy here. He will provide that athletic element to this offense that gives us an opportunity.