Analyzing Colts’ snap counts from Week 13 loss to Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) turned an extremely tight game into a disastrous mess Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) thanks to a historic fourth-quarter collapse.

Despite being down just 21-19 going into the fourth quarter, the Colts allowed 33 unanswered points on four turnovers. The result was an embarrassing 54-19 loss on the road with the bye week coming up.

This Colts team somehow continues to find news ways to hit rock bottom. This game was due to turnovers, in which the Colts committed five total on the day, and the Cowboys scored five touchdowns off those turnovers.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 13 loss:

Offense

Analysis

Dennis Kelly got the start at right tackle in place of the inactive Braden Smith (illness). He left during the second quarter for a handful of plays but eventually returned. It isn’t clear why.

RB Jonathan Taylor has played at least 82% of the snaps in three of four games under Jeff Saturday.

Despite leading the offense, rookie WR Alec Pierce still ran the third-most snaps and routes in the wide receiver room.

One week after his breakout game, rookie TE Jelani Woods played just 21% of the snaps.

QB Nick Foles and C Wesley French were the only offensive players to be active yet not play a snap.

Defense

Analysis

With CB Kenny Moore II out, the Colts essentially ran more three-safety sets with Julian Blackmon serving as the nickel.

In his return from an ankle injury, DE Kwity Paye took back his typical starting role.

LB E.J. Speed played 49 total snaps, marking his second-highest total on the season.

Every active defensive player saw at least one snap on defense and/or special teams.

Special Teams

Analysis

LB E.J. Speed (90%) once again led the special teams unit followed by WR Ashton Dulin (68%), LB Grant Stuard (68%), S Nick Cross (68%) and CB Tony Brown (68%).

Rookie CB Dallis Flowers has become the main return man. He returned one punt and six kickoffs.

K Chase McLaughlin converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt. He’s now 7-of-10 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more.

