Analyzing Bears’ final injury report for Week 2 against Packers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s prime-time game against the Green Bay Packers.

There’s not too much to get into on the injury front given we’re in the second week, which is good news. But that’ll surely change down the line.

Heading into Sunday night’s game, the injury report looks similar to last week for Chicago. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. looks like he’ll miss the second straight game as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s game:

Out

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

Jones remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that he’s been battling for several weeks. While Jones returned to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday, he didn’t participate Thursday or Friday. He’s officially doubtful for Sunday night’s game.

Questionable

None

Removed from injury report

FB Khari Blasingame (personal)

OT Riley Reiff (shoulder)

Reiff appeared on the injury report with a shoulder injury, where he was limited on Wednesday. He’s been a full participant in both Thursday and Friday’s practices, and he should be good to go for Sunday. Blasingame missed Thursday’s practice for a personal reason, but he was back in full at practice Friday.

On injured reserve/PUP list

WR N’Keal Harry (IR): Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain back in early August, and he’s currently recovering from surgery. With Harry landing on IR after the final roster deadline, he’s eligible to return in Week 5.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.

