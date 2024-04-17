Analysis: Where it all went right for Portsmouth as they win promotion

After seven years in League One and 12 seasons in the bottom two tiers of the English Football League, Portsmouth are finally returning to the Championship.

John Mousinho's side got themselves over the line courtesy of a late win over Barnsley on Tuesday and were also crowned champions of League One in the process.

How and why have they been able to do so?

1.The right people in the right structure

When John Mousinho's name emerged as the likely successor to Danny Cowley it was a big shock. Giving a 36 year-old his first head coach role was not universally well received and even Mousinho admitted he was a bit surprised.

It was a gutsy call. Chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Richard Hughes would have received a barrage of criticism if it had not worked. However you do not need to spend long with Mousinho to understand why he interviewed well and appealed.

He has avoided the temptation to micro-manage, trusted the staff around him and always been willing to listen to players. Lots of coaches talk about not getting too high after a win or too low after a defeat, but unlike others Mousinho actually manages to do so.

Both Kenny Jackett and Cowley were managers who preferred to run things themselves, without a sporting director. Mousinho however has embraced the support Hughes gives him.

There is clearly a bond there and a lot of trust between them. Both have excelled in the past 18 months, the danger for Portsmouth is their stellar work will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs.

2. Improved recruitment

The recruitment under Cowley was far from all bad. The key in the past 18 months has been the ability to identify unheralded players who have come in and made a difference.

Conor Shaughnessy has been outstanding as a free agent signing from Burton, missing only one league match. Kusini Yengi had only played in Australia but looks a real prospect up front and Paddy Lane has returned to the impressive form he showed when he first burst through at Fleetwood.

Pompey have invested significant funds in the loan market with limited returns in recent seasons. Not this year.

Abu Kamara has been a revelation since joining on loan from Norwich City. Manchester City's Alex Robertson made some great contributions before injury curtailed his season.

3. Big performances away from home

Portsmouth's performances away from home against League One's best sides has been dreadful in previous campaigns. Not this year. In fact no one in the top six has managed to beat Portsmouth home or away this season.

When the big games have come Pompey have stepped up.

The playing style this season has seen Pompey dominate the ball and suffocate opponents, generally making them work incredibly hard to keep them at bay. They haven't had to make significant alterations even when playing the very best teams.

4. Weaker League One

It shouldn't take anything away from Portsmouth's achievement but League One is weaker this season than it has been for a few years.

This team would have been right up there last season but not having to battle big-spending Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, and a Plymouth team having a generational season has made life easier.

Two of the three relegated clubs from the Championship - Wigan and Reading - had points deductions and the third, Blackpool, has underachieved, as have the likes of Bristol Rovers and Charlton.

That doesn't mean Pompey have had the biggest budget. The extra investment in January means it's probably in the top six but there are a number of sides paying similar amounts.

Things are likely to change next season. Whoever joins Rotherham coming down from the Championship will be contenders to go straight back up.

Wrexham and Stockport County have invested heavily in recent years and could be contending at the top end of League One.

Whoever misses out on promotion this season may well be kicking themselves next year.

5. Overcoming injuries

The number of serious injuries this year makes you wonder if Mousinho hit a black cat while walking under a ladder.

But there's been no complaining about it from Mousinho. He has backed his squad and players have consistently stepped up.

Lose the excellent Regan Poole? No drama - Sean Raggett came in and played as well as he has at any point in the five years he's been at Fratton Park.

Head to Peterborough to face the division's best wingers? Zak Swanson and Jack Sparkes stepped up with outstanding performances. I could go on. The way replacements have come in and played is of huge credit to the squad and coaching staff.

When the sore heads subside the challenge of making the big jump up to the Championship can be contemplated. For now though, enjoy the celebrations.

It's a fully deserved promotion for a Portsmouth side that have unquestionably been the best in the division this campaign.