Analysis: Chelsea 5-0 West Ham

[Getty Images]

Conceding goals is becoming a bad habit for West Ham.

After shipping five at Chelsea they have now conceded 70 across the season, with only bottom three clubs Burnley (74), Luton (78) and Sheffield United (100) boasting a worse defensive record.

It is the fourth time that they have conceded five goals or more in a league game this term and means their season is heading for an unsatisfactory conclusion.

West Ham were woeful in the opening 45 minutes and had no answer to stop Chelsea coming forward at will.

The Blues scored three in the first half but it could have been four or five.

Nicolas Jackson's second half double added the gloss to Chelsea's performance as David Moyes was left to pick up the pieces once again.

Jarrod Bowen did hit the crossbar on three occasions and could have had a hat-trick on another day, however, West Ham struggled to create many other opportunities.

With Moyes' future already hanging in the balance, reports this week suggested the club have spoken with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, this result has only pushed the Scot closer to the exit.

A fourth successive season in Europe is now almost certainly not on the cards for the ninth-placed Hammers with just two games left to play.