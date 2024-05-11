Analysis: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford

[Getty Images]

Brentford fans on the south coast went through all sorts of emotions in the last 10 minutes of their match with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Having thrown away their initial lead, DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa was composed in the area to drill home a 95th-minute winner.

"It was a fantastic response and mentality from the players," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC Match of the Day.

"I've said it before that this group are special in the way they come back."

The final whistle eventually came in the 104th minute, much to the relief of Frank's side.

After securing their highest-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season, Brentford will have to settle for a bottom-half place this time around.

But this win at Bournemouth was a reminder of the side's composure and efficiency in the final third.

More of the same will be needed next season.