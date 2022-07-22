Amundi Evian: Notable LPGA players who won’t play the weekend in France

The good news for those who missed the cut at this week’s Amundi Evian Championship is that there’s another major around the corner. The AIG Women’s British Open will be staged in two weeks at Muirfield, just after the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

A number of former major winners are among those already looking ahead to Scotland. A total of 73 players made the cut at even par. Canadian Brooke Henderson paces the field at 14 under, three shots ahead of top-ranked American Nelly Korda.

Jessica Korda, Nelly’s older sister, is among the biggest names to miss the cut after carding bogeys over her last three holes.

Inbee Park (+1)

Inbee Park of South Korea tees off on the 13th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It’s always surprising when seven-time major winner Inbee Park misses a cut. While Park has won the Evian, it was in 2012, before the event became a major. It remains the only major title Park has yet to snag.

She carded only four birdies in two rounds.

Yealimi Noh (+3)

Yealimi Noh of the United States walks to the sixth tee during the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 15, 2022 in Midland, Michigan. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

After finishing third at last year’s Evian, Yealimi Noh couldn’t muster a similar showing in 2022. She did, however, birdie three of her last four holes on Friday.

Jessica Korda (+2)

Jessica Korda of The United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

After failing to notch a single birdie in the first round, Jessica Korda looked like she might make a charge on Day 2 with five birdies in 15 holes.

A disastrous finish of 3 over down the stretch, however, gave Korda her first missed cut in a major this season. She remains among the best players on tour without a major victory.

Story continues

Patty Tavatanakit (+5)

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand tees off on the 1st hole on day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

After Patty Tavatanakit won the 2021 Chevron it looked like the floodgates might open for the young Thai player. But that hasn’t happened. Tavatakanakit posted both a triple-bogey and double-bogey at the Evian, and hit a combined 14 fairways over two days.

She has now missed the cut in each of her last three major starts.

Yuka Saso (+2)

Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot on the 5th hole on day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

After winning the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open in a playoff, Yuka Saso has yet to contend again in a major. In fact, she hasn’t had a top 10 on the LPGA since January.

Saso hit a combined 15 fairways in two rounds and took an average of 31 putts.

Ariya Jutanugarn (+2)

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand plays a shot prior to The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 19, 2022, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ariya Jutanugarn rebounded from an abysmal 77 that included a triple on the last hole with a 67 on Friday, but it wasn’t enough. The two-time major winner hasn’t contended in one since 2018, when she won the U.S. Women’s Open.

1

1