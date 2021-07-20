As the Amundi Evian Championship ramps up, here are the 10 best LPGA players without a major title

Now that Nelly Korda is forever off the best-without-a-major list, who’s next to break through? Well, in the eyes of many, it stays in the family. Jessica Korda, a six-time winner on the LPGA, heads to this week’s Amundi Evian Championship still in search of her first major title.

The last eight majors were won by players winning their first major title: Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, A Lim Kim, Sei Young Kim, Mirim Lee, Sophia Popov and Hinako Shibuno.

Here’s a list of 10 players who might continue that trend based on recent form and close calls at big events.

Jessica Korda (Rolex Ranking No. 13)

Jessica Korda plays her shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. (Photo: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

A six-time winner on the LPGA who won the season-opening event this season thanks to a third-round 60 at the Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions. Has yet to crack the top three in a major in 52 starts. Best finish this year in a major was a share of 15th at the KPMG Women's PGA, won her her little sister.

Minjee Lee (No. 14)

ANN ARBOR, MI - MAY 27: MinJee Lee of Australia reacts to a birdie on the 18th green to win the LPGA Volvik Championship on May 27, 2018 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Though winless since 2019, Lee has five career titles and has been a steady force on the LPGA since she joined the tour in 2015. Aussie has a pair of third-place finishes at the majors and made 30 cuts in 35 starts. Best finish at the Evian was a share of 11th in 2015.

Nasa Hataoka (No. 9)

Nasa Hataoka poses with the trophy after winning the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana at Highland Meadows Golf Club on July 11, 2021 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Recent winner at the rain-shortened Marathon Classic, the 22-year-old Japanese star has four career titles on the LPGA. Lost in a playoff at two major championships, most recently the U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club in June. In 2018, Hataoka was eliminated on the first extra hole of a sudden-death playoff at the KPMG Women's PGA, eventually won by Sung Hyun Park. Has total of five top-10s at the majors in 18 starts. A three-time winner of the Japan Women's Open, including a 2016 victory as an amateur.

Austin Ernst (No. 21)

REGINA, CANADA - AUGUST 25: Austin Ernst of the United States walks down the 2nd fairway during the third round of the CP Womens Open at the Wascana Country Club on August 25, 2018 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Captured her third career victory in March at the LPGA Drive on Championship. Best finish in a major came at the 2018 Evian when she tied for second. Heads into this year's Evian on the strength of two top-seven finishes.

Ally Ewing (No. 17)

Ally Ewing walks to the 18th green during the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Former Mississippi State standout has taken her game to a new level in recent months, winning twice since October 2020. Boasts 11 top-25 finishes in 24 major starts. Evian finishes: T-30, 13, 43, T-11.

Lizette Salas (No. 23)

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round

Lizette Salas reacts to her shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. (Photo: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

Lipped out a five-foot putt for birdie on the 72nd hole at the 2019 AIG Women's British Open that would've put her one shot ahead of Hinako Shibuno, playing in the group behind. Shibuno ultimately birdied the final hole to win the title outright. Last month, Salas took a share of second at the KPMG Women's PGA.

Moriya Jutanugarn (No. 34)

Moriya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn tees off at the tenth hole during the first round of the LPGA's 2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open tournament at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. (Photo: Ashley Landis/Associated Press)

Riding high after a special victory at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with sister Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya comes to the major where she's had the most success with three top-10 finishes, including a share of third in 2017. She made 23 consecutive cuts at the majors until missing the weekend at the USWO at Olympic.

Amy Olson (No. 29)

Gainbridge LPGA - Round Two

Amy Olson smiles as she walks from the ninth tee during the second round of the Gainnbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

One of those players who seems to fall in the tougher-the-better category, A winless Olson has twice finished in a share of second at the majors. The first one came at the Evian, where she double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose to Angela Stanford by a stroke. Olson suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday night while contending at the 2020 U.S. Women's Open when her father-in-law died unexpectedly. She bravely fought hard to finish T-2 on a bitterly cold Monday finish.

Jennifer Kupcho (No. 25)

Jennifer Kupcho plays her shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club on March 06, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The highest-ranked LPGA player without a victory, Kupcho seems to have the game and mindset suited to make her first title a major. The 2019 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion nearly won the Evian shortly after turning professional, ultimately finishing in a share of second in her debut in France. With the Evian being canceled last year, this is her second start in the championship. The former Wake Forest standout tied for seventh at the 2020 KPMG at Aronimink.

Charley Hull (No. 35)

Charley Hull plays her shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. (Photo: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

Hull's lone LPGA title came at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2016. The powerful Brit played well in her amateur debut at ANA Inspiration in 2012 (T-38) and has three top-10s in the event since then, including a share of second in 2016. She tied for 14th at this year's ANA and tied for 21st at the KPMG at Atlanta Athletic Club.

