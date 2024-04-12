American Sam Watson breaks speed climbing world record twice

American Sam Watson lowered the world record for speed climbing twice in a span of less than an hour at a World Cup event in China on Friday.

Watson, who qualified for the Paris Olympics at October's Pan American Games, ascended the 15-meter (49-foot) wall in 4.85 seconds in his first run, then did it in 4.79 seconds in his second run.

He broke the previous world record of 4.90 set by Indonesia's Veddriq Leonardo, who last April became the first man to break five seconds.

Watson, an 18-year-old from the Dallas area, is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. He is eighth in the world rankings and updated his Instagram bio, which now reads, "The fastest vertical man in the world."

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo with one event per gender combining results from the speed, bouldering and lead disciplines.

For Paris, there are two events per gender: a standalone speed event and a combined event for bouldering and lead.

STOP THE PRESSES!!

STOP THE PRESSES!!



SAM WATSON DID IT AGAIN!! HE BROKE THE WORLD RECORD TWICE IN TWO RUNS!! FOUR-POINT-SEVENTY-NINE!!@USAClimbing @TeamUSA | #WorldClimbing #WujiangWC pic.twitter.com/2IKVHHxxXi — International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) April 12, 2024

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson

U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 U.S. Olympic team roster of athletes updated as they qualify.