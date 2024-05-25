American PGA golfer Murray dies aged 30

Grayson Murray is a two-time PGA Tour champion [Getty Images]

US golfer Grayson Murray has died at the age of 30, the PGA Tour has announced.

The two-time winner on the tour had withdrawn from this week's Charles Schwab Challenge event on Friday with illness, after playing 16 holes of his second round.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that Grayson Murray passed away this morning," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

No cause of death has yet been given.

The tour said grief counsellors would be available for players at the event.

A standout young player, Murray won three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-08.

He qualified for the PGA Tour in 2016-17 aged 22 and won his first title in 2017 with victory at the Barbasol Championship.

That gave him exemption on the tour to 2019 and, though he struggled with his game after that, he won back a tour spot this season.

He won a second career title with victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which moved him to a career-high ranking of 46 in the world.

Following that victory Murray said he had been suffering with mental health issues.

“My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff," he said at the time.

"It's not easy on me, and the people around me that love me, they don't like to see me down. They've been my number one supporters. There's a few friends as well that have been there and it makes these moments a lot more special."

He also said on social media in 2021 that he had been receiving treatment for alcoholism.

"Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away," English golfer Luke Donald said on social media.

"He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson said: "Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today.

"Life is so fragile. I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you."