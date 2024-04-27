Amarius Mims, Bengals' first-rounder, dismisses Nick Saban's NFL draft broadcast criticism

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims, the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was asked Friday about remarks former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban made during ABC/ESPN's broadcast Thursday night about Mims' injury history and lack of game experience at Georgia.

"This guy's got all the tools," Saban said of Mims. "He's got great size, he's got great power. ... But it makes you wonder, how did the guy only start eight (games)? Like, in the SEC championship game, he played only the first 15 plays of the game and then he's out. Takes himself out. I don't know what he injured, what he hurt, whatever. But you've got to be a little bit more consistent in your performance if you're going to be a great player and a starter in the National Football League. One of the things that I see in guys - he went to a small high school. He was always bigger and better than everybody else. So do you ever really develop the traits that you need to have to compete against guys that are as good as you? He's gonna play against guys that are as good as him now. So if he didn't develop those habits, he better focus on them now."

In high school, Mims committed to play for Saban at Alabama, but later signed with the Bulldogs.

"Yeah, a lot of people are talking about it, but it is what it is," the 18th overall pick said, when asked whether he heard what Saban said.

Mims was asked if he was frustrated by the narrative that he only made eight starts at UGA.

"Everybody has their own opinions of me," Mims responded. "I don't really care what he said or what he had to say. I'm just glad to be a Cincinnati Bengal. It is what it is. … I've got a lot of respect for Coach Saban, even when he said that. He's one of the greatest college head coaches. Like I said, it is what it is, but I'm just glad I'm a Cincinnati Bengal."

Saban had this to say Friday night about Bengals third-round pick Jermaine Burton:

