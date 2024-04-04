Who is Amarius Mims? 2024 NFL draft offensive tackle prospect visits Cincinnati

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims

With the 2024 NFL draft three weeks away, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to add a great player April 25 with the 18th pick in the first round.

The Bengals will enter the upcoming season with two huge offensive tackles in Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown. But that doesn't mean they won't consider a player like Alabama tackle JC Latham, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga or Georgia tackle Amarius Mims at No. 18.

Mims' recent Instagram story indicated that the 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive lineman visited the Bengals in Cincinnati.

What to know about Mims, who ran a 5.07 40-yard dash at the NFL combine:

Mims started eight college games for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

"Mims is the perfect case of a high-ceiling, high-risk prospect," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote of Mims. "The risk comes … because of injuries and draft picks in front of him. The ceiling comes in when you watch him beat up on defenders, and the way he can move his feet at 340 pounds. … Offensive line coaches will want to try to mold him because of his elite tools."

Mims didn't allow a single sack for UGA.

@PFF_College also tweeted that out of 402 pass block snaps at Georgia, Mims had zero QB hits allowed and six pressures allowed.

Analysis of Mims via NFL.com from Lance Zierlein:

"Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits. Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. Mims has more development to go, but he’s a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations."

Mims won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs.

Mims played in eight games as a reserve for the 2021 national champions. In 2022, Mims played in 14 games, starting at right tackle in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State and championship game against TCU.

As a junior last season, Mims suffered an ankle injury during the Bulldogs' SEC opener against South Carolina and underwent tightrope surgery. He returned, but reinjured the ankle in the SEC championship game. He did not play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

The only player from Georgia currently on the Bengals' roster is backup center Trey Hill.

Mims was a five-star recruit.

Mims starred at Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia. He was selected to the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game.

Suffice it to say, Mims stood out among his teammates:

Thursday night in Macon, Ga. at Henderson Stadium. Northeast to host Bleckley County, and the top prospect competing tonight is five-star OL Amarius Mims. He’s committed to #UGA. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vXo26vdBJ5 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 29, 2020

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Amarius Mims, NFL draft offensive tackle prospect, visits Cincinnati