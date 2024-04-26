Alynah Torres hoping to have no regrets as the end of her college career nears

When you’ve been the most dominant program in all of college softball for the past decade, it’s hard to imagine the players on this squad having regrets. But typically players look back and wonder if they could have done things differently.

For some, it’s enjoying each day of your final season at the collegiate level. It’s bigger than that for others, like winning a national championship. Alynah Torres spoke about how she’s approaching these last few weeks of the season, hoping to have no regrets.

“I just think every day, day in and day out, it’s just hard to play at this level, especially where we are at,” Torres said. “Sometimes you are like, I don’t have 100 (percent) right now, and my body can’t stay where it’s at, but I think that’s where I got, ‘hey, one day I’m not going to be doing this so I need to give all I’ve got, I need to go forward.’ So, I think, ‘why not just leave it all out on the table?’ I have nothing to lose.”

That’s what Torres has done so far this season as she’s put together a really good year. Now she hopes to finish the season strong, giving it all she has so in the end she can say, she has no regrets.

