Alonso to Mercedes and Perez to Aston Martin: What F1’s 2025 grid could be

Fernando Alonso will be in demand, with Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari move creating space - Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed

Every year in Formula One the rumour mill starts to turn on what drivers could be making a move, or even worse cut from the grid.

But this year F1’s ‘silly season’ – the term to describe the period of uncertainty in the paddock – is due to be sillier than ever, with 65 percent of the grid out of contract by the end of the season.

Here Telegraph Sport takes a look at what the 2025 grid could look like.

Drivers out of contract at the end of the season: Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Gasly, Ocon, Sargeant, Ricciardo, Bottas, Tsunoda, Zhou, Magnussen and Hulkenberg.

Mercedes

2024: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

2025: Fernando Alonso, George Russell

If Mercedes want a legend experienced enough to fill Hamilton’s boots, Alonso is their best bet.

At a time of wavering faith in the once-dominant team, the backing of a world-renowned driver like Alonso is needed more than ever. Choosing anyone less skilled could be a risk as things are already shaky for the team.

On the contrary, Hamilton is an experienced legend, and he is still massively struggling at Mercedes. Maybe they will want a change in the form of a young talent like Alexander Albon, despite his Williams contract expiring at the end of next year.

Ferrari

2024: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

2025: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

The news of seven-time world champion Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025 sent shockwaves across the racing world, and left Sainz without a seat next year.

The decision came after a huge decline in performance at Mercedes, with Hamilton yet to win a race since the 2021 season due to cars riddled with issues. They are simply unable to keep up with the unstoppable beast that is Red Bull.

Ferrari seem to be on the up, with the SF-24 described as more robust than recent models, and Hamilton fans can hopefully expect great things out of the move.

McLaren

2024: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

2025: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

McLaren’s youthful driver lineup will remain untouched going into the 2025 season, with the pair both recently having signed extended multi-year contracts.

The duo have been cruising their way through F1, with Norris securing seven podium finishes in 2023 and Piastri finishing in the points consistently, as well as being awarded rookie of the year.

Another strong campaign is expected this year, and perhaps a well-deserved win for Norris who currently holds the record for the most podiums without a win (14).

Red Bull

2024: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

2025: Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz

Spaniard Sainz is tipped as the favourite to replace Perez when his contract expires at the end of this year.

The Ferrari driver is the only person who has been able to break Verstappen’s winning streak, a feat that clearly requires great talent few possess. They could potentially be a powerhouse duo and a real force to be reckoned with, that is if they get on.

Could Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz line up on the same Red Bull team next year? - Getty Images/Clive Mason

The pair were rumoured to have a ‘toxic’ relationship when they were team-mates at Torro Rosso nine years ago. Other possible replacements are RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Williams’ Albon.

Haas

2024: Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen

2025: Nico Hulkenberg, Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman’s whirlwind F1 debut in Jeddah came after Sainz’s appendicitis rendered him unable to drive.

Quickly thrust into F1 with little notice, the Chelmsford-born teenager stayed cool on his competitive debut for Ferrari, to the praise of Charles Leclerc who said the youngster did “an incredible job” when he finished seventh above the likes of Hamilton and Norris.

Having already driven in FP1 sessions with Haas, he seems a likely candidate for a 2025 seat. Expressing his desire to drive for the team in March, he said “Hopefully a door could open there [for 2025], that would be fantastic.”

RB

2024: Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda

2025: Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson

With Ricciardo failing to impress since his return to F1, it is not unlikely he will be replaced. Lawson made a lasting impression when he stood in for Ricciardo for five races last year, and it is likely we have not seen the last of him.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko sang Lawson’s praises after he managed to score points in Singapore, calling him an ‘exceptional talent’. Lawson’s loyalties lie with Red Bull, where he is a reserve driver, and he has made it clear he hopes to secure an F1 seat with the team.

Williams

2024: Alexander Albon, Logan Sargaent

2025: Alexander Albon, Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes’ Italian prodigy Antonelli could take the leap from F2 to join Williams in 2025.

Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 17, is a name to look out for - Getty Images/Joe Portlock

This is a situation similar to when Mercedes loaned Russell to Williams in 2019 to gain F1 experience before a shot at the top. Starting off at a team like Williams makes more sense for the 17-year-old as going straight into a top seat like Mercedes is rare for rookie drivers. “I have no doubt that Kimi will be in F1,” said Williams team principal James Vowles in February.

Alpine

2024: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly

2025: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly

Whilst Alpine have had a tricky start to 2024, things are seemingly harmonious between the team and its drivers, making it likely the French duo will stick around.

There have long been talks of contract extensions, and whilst there is nothing to show for it thus far, a new deal would not be surprising.

Ocon says he “feels good” at Alpine but said “we don’t know what the future holds in F1”. Gasly failed to give away much either, stating “There are conversations going on with the team with Alpine, seeing what we want to do in the future”.

Sauber

2024: Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

2025: Zhou Guanyu, Théo Pourchaire

The ex-Red Bull junior Pourchaire is Sauber’s reserve driver and has been in their training programme since 2019. Pourchaire, reigning F2 Champion, hopes to climb his way to F1, and he might just be successful.

His ties to the team and his repeatedly demonstrated skill makes him a great candidate. Despite his links to both Red Bull and Mercedes, Sainz is also a strong contender for the seat. Audi take over Sauber in 2026, and Carlos Sainz Sr, his father, recently won the Dakar Rally with the team, and this will no doubt have some influence over his son’s decision.

Aston Martin

2024: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

2025: Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll

Aston Martin would ideally want to keep Alonso, but with openings at both Mercedes and Red Bull is is not unexpected that the two-time world championship winner might go elsewhere.

If that is the case, they would want someone of his calibre to replace him. In the scenario Red Bull fail to re-sign Perez, he would be a suitable man for the job.

Details of Stroll’s contract are not public, so we can assume he is on a rolling contract and will stay on at Aston Martin with his father Lawrence owning the team.

