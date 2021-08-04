Allied Esports, NASCAR announce gaming truck event tour

LAS VEGAS (August 4, 2021) — Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and NASCAR today announced an event tour that will bring gaming activations to racing fans in 2021.

The Allied Esports Truck, North America‘s first and only 18-wheel gaming truck, will make seven stops at NASCAR Cup Series race Midways and Fan Zones starting August 6-8 at Go Bowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen, New York and concluding November 7 at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 80-foot, 35-ton mobile gaming arena, which includes a main stage, caster booth, roof deck and full production capabilities, will host gameplay featuring Rocket League and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as iRacing on simulators. Participating fans will have the chance to play for prizes and giveaways throughout each weekend activation. On select dates, fans will also have the first opportunity to get their hands on a limited demo of the new NASCAR 21 video game from Motorsport Games.

“The integration of gaming into major sporting events is a family focused, entertaining way to attract new audiences and brands,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “The Allied Esports Truck shines a spotlight on gamers and the communities they live in, and we are thrilled to partner with NASCAR to bring racing and gaming fans across the country a new race weekend experience.”

“Gaming has had a massive impact on the world of NASCAR over the past year and a half — to the point where it is now undeniably part of the sport‘s DNA in the digital age,” said Nick Rend, managing director of gaming, NASCAR. “With that in mind, as fans across the nation return to our race tracks this summer and fall, we believe it‘s crucial that gaming plays a central role in that on-site NASCAR experience — and Allied Esports is helping us accomplish that in a truly unique way.”

The Allied Esports Truck will make appearances at the following NASCAR Cup Series races:

August 6-8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, New York

August 21-22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

August 27-28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

October 2-3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

October 23-24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

October 30-31 — NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Virginia

November 4-7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

The Allied Esports Truck made its sporting event debut at the 2018 DAYTONA 500. Since then, the popular mobile competition arena has been a regular attraction at some of the biggest gaming, sports, entertainment and consumer events, including Super Bowl LIII, CES, DreamHack, WonderCon, KAABOO, E3, VidCon and Posty Fest.