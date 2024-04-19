Alex Caruso says he expects to play vs. Heat despite ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso said he expects to play in Friday's win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament matchup against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier.

Alex Caruso got tangled up with Andre Drummond in the second quarter of Wednesday's play-in game against the Hawks, forcing him to leave the game with an ankle injury — the same ankle he'd been nursing towards the end of the regular season.

He said after Wednesday's win over the Hawks that he would be available in Miami, and he seems to be sticking to that sentiment as the swelling around his ankle has reduced over the past two days.

The Bulls aren't alone in the injury boat. Heat star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Friday's game with a right MCL injury.

The Bulls hope to use their experience from playing against the Heat this season and from last year's play-in game to earn a berth as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs --- a feat they haven't achieved since the 2021-22 season.

"Hopefully we can use a little bit of that experience and go in, take care of business," Caruso said after Wednesday's game. "We've played close games with them just about every year I've been here at their place. We know what to expect."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.