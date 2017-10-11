Alex Bregman: The Fenway homer I've dreamed about my whole life

Alex Bregman, the 23-year-old Houston Astros third baseman, hit the game-tying homer to help his team rally to beat the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series on Monday. In this first-person account for Yahoo Sports, Bregman tells the story of the home run through his eyes.

I knew what pitch I was looking for before I even stepped in the batter’s box against Chris Sale. It was the change-up. Nothing else. Just the change-up.

The first pitch came — change-up, but way outside. Nope. Not swinging.

Let’s not change anything. Let’s stick to the plan.

The second pitch came — another change-up. And I swung and missed.

I might have just missed my shot.

• • •

A few minutes before this, I was standing in the on-deck circle when I heard Yuli Gurriel call out to me. I was about to have one of the biggest at-bats of my career against one of the best pitchers in the league.

“Oye,” he said and pointed toward the Green Monster. “Vamos, vamos.”

He wanted me to hit a homer? Me too. A bunch of people back in Houston would have loved that. We were down by one to the Boston Red Sox, one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series.

A home run would be perfect, but I just wanted to help my team. We needed to do something. Ever since the Red Sox had put in Chris Sale we hadn’t been able to get any momentum. We need a hit, a base runner — something, somehow.

I had seen enough of Sale in this series to know the change-ups were coming. It was the first pitch he threw me in the sixth inning. I was too anxious, got too excited and I flew out to centerfield. In Game 1, he punched me out on a change-up. Six pitches, four change-ups. I’d been paying attention.