Alejandro Garnacho says sorry for liking social media posts criticising Erik ten Hag

Garnacho has started every Man Utd game since November - PA/Bradley Collyer

Alejandro Garnacho has apologised to Erik ten Hag after liking social media posts criticising the Manchester United manager, with the Argentina forward set to included in the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry.

Garnacho was substituted at half-time of last Saturday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Ten Hag said there were issues in the 19-year-old’s area of the pitch which were “repaired” following the change.

Mark Goldbridge, host of a United fan channel on YouTube, posted that Garnacho had been thrown “under the bus” and “then again he’s clearly scared of upsetting the bigger earners”. Garnacho ‘liked’ the messages before “unliking” them but not before they had been seen by fans and United staff.

Ten Hag said Garnacho has since apologised for the “likes” and the Dutchman is willing to move on from the episode.

“Alejandro is a young player, has to learn a lot,” said Ten Hag. “He apologised for it and after that we move on.”

Having started every match for United since November, Garnacho is expected to be in contention to start against Coventry this weekend. Ten Hag’s side have had a full week to prepare and Antony and Scott McTominay are set to return from injuries. Harry Maguire has not trained all week but he is set to travel.

The Garnacho row is not the first time Ten Hag has fallen out with his players during his two seasons at Old Trafford, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo released after an explosive TV interview and Marcus Rashford dropped for being late for a team meeting.

Ten Hag accused Jadon Sancho of failing to meet standards or the culture of the club, while also accusing him of not training well. Sancho has thrived during his loan at Borussia Dortmund and has reached the Champions League semi-finals but Ten Hag says his future at United is not down to his playing ability.

“Of course, I follow international football and follow the players on loan at other clubs,” said Ten Hag. “It was a fantastic game, Dortmund against Atletico Madrid, great performance from Dortmund and for Jadon it’s good news, he made his contribution to the result for Dortmund.

“No [nothing has changed about his future], but we know Jadon Sancho is a fantastic football player, so that is not a surprise for us, that is not the issue.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has backed Casemiro after criticism over his performance at Bournemouth, when Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said the Brazilian “looked like he was playing in Soccer Aid”; the football charity match for celebrities.

“I think we needed the No.6 when I arrived here and last season Casemiro was fantastic,” Ten Hag added. “I don’t think he ever scored so many goals as well but as a No.6, a holding midfielder, a strategist, he was so important for the team.

“This season he struggled with a bad injury he never had in his career but he always wins in his career, everywhere he was there will be success and I trust he will give his success and I know he will need games, he will be better and I’m very confident about him. He is a fighter, which is why he has also won big trophies.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.