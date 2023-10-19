ALCS Game 3: Rangers OF Leody Taveras outright robs Yordan Álvarez of a seemingly sure home run

Leody Taveras has featured his bat and his glove this postseason. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

Leody Taveras made the highlight of the postseason.

A half-inning after his Rangers plated their first two runs to get back into Game 3 of the ALCS, the Texas outfielder outright robbed Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez of a home run.

With Houston leading 5-2 in the sixth inning, Álvarez faced a thigh-high slider from Rangers reliever Cody Bradford that moved just off the outside edge of the plate. He liked what he saw.

Álvarez swung and crushed the ball to straight-ahead center field for what looked like a sure home run. But Taveras wasn't having it. He had a beeline on the ball off the bat and chased it down to the warning track. There, he timed his jump perfectly, then pushed his glove over the wall to bring back the would-be home run for an out.

What a play. The snag saved a run that would've extended Houston's lead to 6-2. Unfortunately for Texas, it didn't spark a rally, as the Astros held on for an 8-5 win to cut the Rangers' series lead to 2-1.

Per MLB's Statcast, the ball was destined to travel 416 feet before Taveras stopped it 9 feet short at the 407-foot center-field wall. The ball had a 1.000 expected batting average, a metric that might need adjusting following Taveras' catch.

It has been a breakout postseason at the plate for Taveras, the No. 9 hitter for the Rangers who entered Game 3 slashing .348/.483/.609 in the playoffs, with a home run, three RBI and three stolen bases in seven games. He's pretty good with his glove, too.