Albuquerque welcomes first-ever cricket tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cricket players wrapped up their final day of play here in the Duke City.

The 2024 Bhakta Cricket Tournament was held over the weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park, marking the first time a cricket tournament was played in Albuquerque.

The event took six months to organize, and athletes said Albuquerque is well on its way to attracting more tournaments that will help the city. Just for reference, reports claim that Cricket has an estimated 2.5 billion fans globally.

Officials said they are planning another tournament in September and hope to return next year.

