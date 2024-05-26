Albuquerque pickleball tournament helps highlight new courts installed by city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a complete revamp of Albuquerque’s largest pickleball complex, players from across the community were finally able to use it for a tournament aimed at putting Albuquerque on the sports map.

From May 23 to 27, the City of Albuquerque and Pro Sports New Mexico are hosting the Amateur tournament with the pros event. The tournament has 203 registrants and several brackets for all skill levels to participate.

The courts at Manzano Mesa went under a complete replacement and the city added 15 new courts bringing the total to 33 with a new championship court. The city is also working on phase two of the project to add an additional 6 more courts.

Officials said, with the growing community, it could soon put Albuquerque on the National Pickleball map.

“This is something hopeful that can get us within a year or two, again it kind of depends on the interest,” said Pro Sports New Mexico Owner Jeremy Dych. “It’s nice to see the community to come out and support it.” Even pros said this new investment from the city will be huge.

“It was vital, absolutely vital, for these courts to come in, and we are so thankful the city believed in this,” said local pro Kamryn Blackwood.

“I was actually here last year at the same time, and to see all the court they have built since then and all the players coming in more and more, it’s been great to see the growth overall,” said Florida pro Paris Todd, who was visiting for the tournament.

