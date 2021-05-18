'Really pumped up' Albert Pujols eager to help Dodgers win another World Series championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Albert Pujols, wearing a new uniform for the first time in a decade, and a new number for the first time in two decades, sat smiling in front of a Zoom camera Monday for 17 minutes looking like a completely invigorated 41-year-old player.

There was no need to talk about his 10-year, $240 million contract. No one brought up the expectations that were never filled. The injuries along the way. Or even the postseason drought.

This day, wearing the uniform of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, he looked like he fit right in, resurrecting memories of those great St. Louis Cardinals teams he left behind, starting at first base and batting cleanup Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pujols no longer is being asked to help carry a club, or even be an everyday player for that matter, but simply be a piece of a powerful, but injury-riddled team, trying to become the first National League team since the Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine in 1975-76 to win back-to-back World Series.

There were three future Hall of Famers and the all-time hit king on those Reds teams, while the Dodgers now feature four former MVPs and three Cy Young winners.

MLB POWER RANKINGS: Red Sox stay on top, red-hot White Sox make a big jump

FIRST-QUARTER TAKEAWAYS: Tanking fades, Vlad Guerrero rises, 2020 was a mirage

Albert Pujols during batting practice before making his Dodgers debut against the Diamondbacks at Dodgers Stadium on Monday night.
Albert Pujols during batting practice before making his Dodgers debut against the Diamondbacks at Dodgers Stadium on Monday night.

Pujols, of course, could have stayed with the Los Angeles Angels if he accepted the same bench role. He had no interest, the Angels said, and Pujols vented his frustration and ire with the team’s direction in a private meeting with Angels president John Carpino and GM Perry Minasian.

Yet, Pujols insisted Monday that he never demanded on being the every-day first baseman, saying it was strictly the Angels’ decision to designate him for assignment.

“My goal over the last two years was never to be an everyday first baseman,’’ Pujols said. “They made a business decision. No hard feelings. I understand that. ...

"I’m just glad to get another opportunity.’’

MORE: How Albert Pujols' final hours with Angels turned ugly

After 11 seasons with the Cardinals and 10 seasons playing for the Angels, Albert Pujols is on his third and possibly final MLB team.
After 11 seasons with the Cardinals and 10 seasons playing for the Angels, Albert Pujols is on his third and possibly final MLB team.

Funny how just two weeks can sooth bitterness and resentment as Pujols spent most of the time simply thanking the Dodgers for believing in him, while being upfront with their plans for him.

“This is where I felt was my first fit,’’ Pujols said. “I’m really excited. Really pumped up. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life and hopefully help this organization win another championship.’’

The Dodgers were just as ecstatic, knowing this is not the same Pujols that dominated the game for 11 years in St. Louis, but a player who can still be of great help.

“We are thrilled,’’ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We are excited to get Albert, not only a future Hall of Famer, but right now we believe he can help us win a championship.’’

If Pujols had his ultimate wish, of course, the Cardinals would have called, and offered him at least a part-time role.

They showed no interest. No calls. Nothing.

There were two, maybe three other teams that telephoned, but no one was offering a full-time job.

So, if you’re going to go somewhere as a bench player, why not go to the most talented team in baseball that provides the best opportunity for Pujols to win his third World Series?

“The game plan that they laid out for me and the communication was really important,’’ Pujols said. “I see how they go about it. And I think that's something that I wanted to be part of.’’

Dodger president Andrew Friedman and Roberts spoke for the first time Friday with Pujols, saying they were transparent in their sales pitch. He was going to have a chance to start frequently at first base at the outset with their array of injuries, and once players came back healthy, they would re-evaluate the situation.

There were no promises of staying on the team all season. No guarantee of playing time. Just an opportunity to win a championship with the team across town.

“We didn’t want to be a used car salesman to get him to come here,’’ Friedman said. “We wanted to be genuine and treat him with the respect that we feel like he deserves. ... I think it was really important for us to walk through all of the different scenarios and be upfront and honest with him of how things could play out.’’

Pujols might have been hitting .198 with a .622 OPS playing for the Angels, with five home runs in 92 plate appearances, but the Dodgers realized they could use his right-handed bat. The Dodgers are hitting just .217 against lefties this year with a .352 slugging percentage, while Pujols had three homers and an .878 slugging percentage in 28 plate appearances against lefties.

Considering the Dodgers have 13 players on the injured list, and the only two right-handed hitters off the bench are rookies Sheldon Neuse and DJ Peters, why wouldn’t the Dodgers jump at Pujols at the cost of only about $425,000? You’re talking about a future Hall of Famer, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time MVP.

“We have the utmost respect for what Albert has accomplished in his career,’’ Friedman said. “We also think he can make a real impact with our young players, and equally as important, is that we think there’s still like to the bat.’’

Who knows, if Pujols heats up, he could play often at first base with Max Muncy moving to second base while Gavin Lux takes over as the starting shortstop with Corey Seager on the injured list for the next month.

Friedman has a history of bringing in former stars who provide leadership into the clubhouse. They signed David Freese and Chase Utley, and became integral pieces during their NL West title reign. Who can forget Utley’s critical two-run, eighth-inning single against the Washington Nationals in the 2016 Division Series that propelled them to the NLCS, or Freese hitting .400 in the 2018 postseason?

“The thing that I remember most is their veteran leadership,’’ Roberts says, “the way they prepare, their mindset, and most important, their acceptance of the role. When a player, particularly a veteran player, accepts the role, he can thrive.’’

Freese and Pujols won a World Series title together with the Cardinals in 2011, and now 10 years later, Freese believes that Pujols and the Dodgers will be a perfect fit. The Dodgers have a perpetual urgency to win, and their environment will make Pujols immediately comfortable.

He’ll have to get used to his new number, 55. He couldn’t wear No. 5 since it’s worn by Seager. So he chose 55, symbolizing God’s goodness and grace in the Bible.

He’ll have to study up on the National League pitchers he’ll be seeing for the first time.

And he’ll have to adjust to the traffic with his hour-long commute to Dodger Stadium.

Yet, he’s finally back on a winner again after reaching the postseason just once in his nine years with the Angels. Since the Angels last won a postseason game in 2009, the Dodgers have won eight consecutive NL West titles, three pennants and a World Series.

Who knows, maybe he’ll enjoy the Dodgers so much that he’ll keep on playing, needing just 33 homers to join the 700-homer club with Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth? Certainly, he had no interest in talking about any future retirement plans this day.

“I feel like I still got some gasoline left in my tank,’’ he said.

And maybe a chip on his shoulder, too, although he dismissed the idea of vengeance towards the Angels or anyone else who didn’t show interest once he cleared waivers.

“I don't have to show the Angels or anybody,’’ Pujols says. “I’m just going to go be myself out there and play the game. I love this game. I enjoy this game. I’m going to try to have fun.’’

Follow Bob Nightengale on Twitter @BNightengale.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers' Albert Pujols harbors no resentment toward Angels

Recommended Stories

  • Jon Lester's impact on Cubs, Anthony Rizzo still resonates

    Jon Lester may no longer call Wrigley Field home, but his impact on the Cubs clubhouse lives on despite leaving for the Nationals as a free agent this offseason.

  • Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

    Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday, vowing to contribute to the defending World Series champions as a first baseman, a pinch-hitter and a veteran mentor. “I feel like I've still got some gasoline left in my tank,” Pujols said.

  • Reds' Nick Castellanos lets fan explain post-home run fist bump and it involves Rob Manfred

    Castellanos look into the camera as the fan tells the kicker is pure perfection.

  • Adam Eaton's two-run home run

    Adam Eaton opens the scoring for the White Sox in the 5th, crushing a two-run home run and giving Chicago a 2-1 lead

  • Willson Contreras' solo home run

    Willson Contreras jumps on the first pitch and rips a solo home run to left to extend the Cubs' lead to 4-1 in the 3rd

  • Dodgers' Corey Seager doesn't need surgery on fractured hand: 'We dodged a bullet'

    Corey Seager left the Dodgers' 7-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday after he took a 90 mph pitch to the hand.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

    Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Can the Mets bench cope with all the injuries and where will the Mets miss Conforto most? | Baseball Night In NY

    On BNNY, Anthony Recker shines a light on the Mets bench, and whether they can help keep the team afloat in the midst of all the team's injuries. Todd Zeile discusses what part of Michael Conforto's game the Mets will miss most, after he was placed on the IL.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Sonny Gray whiffs Buster Posey

    Sonny Gray tosses a 95 MPH fastball that Buster Posey can't connect with, recording the strikeout in the top of the 3rd inning

  • Wood improves to 5-0, Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates

    Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday. Wood (5-0) gave up one run while scattering eight hits. It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.

  • Tennis-Nadal overcomes blip to scythe down Djokovic in Rome final

    After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes. "I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round of 16 match he won in a tiebreak in the decider. Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.

  • Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

    Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. “To have this trophy in my hands for the 10th time is something hard to believe,” Nadal said, recalling how he won his first title at the Foro Italico in 2005 as an 18-year-old, when he beat Guillermo Coria in a match lasting more than five hours. “Now, 16 years later, to play in the final again is incredible,” Nadal said in Italian during the trophy presentation.

  • Injury-hit Dodgers complete Pujols signing

    The Los Angeles Dodgers completed the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday, the future Hall of Famer joining the World Series champions on a one-year deal after his shock exit from the Los Angeles Angels.

  • Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL with quad strain

    The Yankees announced on Monday that Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

  • How to watch the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island

    Get a breakdown of the TV and streaming options for the fourth of six majors on the PGA Tour's 2020-21 Super Season.

  • Red Sox Fan Makes Greatest Multitasking Bat Catch In Fenway History

    Dude kept the cell phone conversation going and hauled in a dangerous flying object at the same time.

  • Former Dodger Zack Greinke sells Studio City Craftsman for $4.75 million

    Former Dodgers ace Zack Greinke just bagged $4.75 million for his huge Studio City Craftsman that he's been trying to sell for three years.