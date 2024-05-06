Albert Breer: Kirk Cousins didn’t resign due to drafting of quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings and their former franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins went their separate ways this offseason. Cousins went to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings went on their way to drafting their new franchise quarterback.

The latter reportedly drove Cousins away from the franchise, only for him to walk into the same situation.

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback wrote on Monday that the Vikings made it clear that they were drafting a quarterback to Kirk Cousins. That plan of theirs is what drove the former Viking to head to the Atlanta Falcons to avoid a highly drafted rookie quarterback being under him.

Of course, the Falcons ironically drafted Michael Penix Jr.’s eighth overall in April’s draft.

What this speaks to both Cousins and the Vikings is clear, they couldn’t afford to be handcuffed to the veteran quarterback, especially after the injury. That same thought has to be the same in Atlanta but it is telling to how Minnesota is doing with this roster.

Breer added that Cousins is likely “stinging” from the move by the Falcons. The Vikings being upfront with him showed they are willing to do business right, and that type of reputation helps matters when acquiring players via trade or free agency.

