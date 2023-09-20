Here is Alan Williams' statement regarding his resignation as the Bears defensive coordinator

On Wednesday, the Bears announced Alan Williams resigned from his position as the team's defensive coordinator.

Here is the statement Williams wrote regarding his resignation.

"It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Defensive Coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciated the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and the players of which I value relationships and camaraderie.

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

In regards to rumors about his resignation and any happenings at Halas Hall, the Bears confirmed their practice facility was not raided and the police did not come to Halas Hall in connection with Williams.

