Alabama's Terrion Arnold has hilarious callback to Ainias Smith after win vs. Texas A&M

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold hasn't forgotten Ainias Smith's assertion he knows what Nick Saban wants out of his defense.

Following the Crimson Tide's 26-20 victory over the Aggies on Saturday, Arnold made sure to let the Texas A&M reciever know he remembered his comments with a pointed tweet, the caption for which read, "Ohhhhhhh I finally learned what Coach Saban wants" followed by a laughing emoji and the #RTR (Roll Tide Roll) hashtag.

REQUIRED READING: Miss Terry, Terrion Arnold embrace in sweet moment after Alabama's win over Texas A&M

The picture in Arnold's tweet shows himself and receiver Jermaine Burton — who had two touchdowns and 197 receiving yards in the game — holding up a "W" sign with their hands. The "W," of course, stands for win:

0hhhhhhh I finally learned what coach saban wants🤣 #RTR pic.twitter.com/aehx6zquF7 — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) October 8, 2023

What did Ainias Smith say?

Arnold's tweet is a callback to Smith's claim on Monday that he not only knew what Saban expects from his defense, but also how to disrupt the Crimson Tide unit.

"I kind of know what Nick Saban expects from his offense, from his defensive side," Smith said. "I'm not trying to be cocky or nothing, but his class — my brother's class, they was nice. They was real nice. No disrespect to Alabama right now, but them boys was always [No.] 1, 2 — you know what I'm saying? Like, it was no questions. Right now, I guess with the rankings, you could say — I ain't even gonna say that.

"But at the same time, I know what Nick Saban wants, and we're gonna mess that up. You know what I'm saying? If them boys don't got no momentum for real, we're gonna have to take that away, immediately, for sure."

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football scuffles but controls second half to wear out Texas A&M

Alabama responded with five sacks and an interception of Max Johnson, not including a safety on the backup quarterback. The defense limited the Aggies to just 67 rushing yards and 316 total yards. Smith finished with 88 yards on four catches.

As for why the Aggies receiver would give Alabama that bulletin board material ahead of their Week 6 meeting, Smith admitted the Alabama game was personal to him. Ainias Smith is the younger brother of Maurice Smith, a former Crimson Tide player whom Saban tried to block from transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2016 season.

When asked about Ainias Smith's comments after the fact, Arnold appeared puzzled, not angered. He offered a humorous quip, saying he had been playing for Saban for three years and still didn't know what he wanted:

"I seen something that says [Smith] knows what Coach Saban wants," Arnold said on Tuesday. "And when I seen that I was kind of like, 'What does Coach Saban want?' I mean, I’ve been here three years and I don’t know what that guy wants. So I don’t know. If we’re being honest, I don’t really even know."

Either way, Arnold learned once and for all what Saban wants — at the cost of Smith and Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Terrion Arnold to Ainias Smith: 'I learned what Coach Saban wants'