Alabama vs. Auburn live score, updates, highlights from Iron Bowl between Crimson Tide, Tigers

It's Iron Bowl week in Alabama, which means one thing: Throw out all the rankings, records and statistics. It's about to get wild.

Nick Saban and the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 in SEC play) enter Saturday's game vs. Auburn (6-5, 3-4) as a notable favorite. But the game is held at Jordan-Hare, where Saban is just 4-4 and Alabama is 6-10 all time. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are coming off a demoralizing (and expensive) 31-10 loss to New Mexico State. They have nothing to lose by throwing everything at their crimson-clad rivals.

Meanwhile, Alabama is still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, needing to beat both the Tigers before traveling to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. One team has all the pressure in Saturday's game, and it's not Auburn.

Can Jalen Milroe continue his progression through the season in the hostile confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium? Or will Freeze and Co. put a premature end to the Crimson Tide's hopes while claiming the state title? Only one way to find out.

Follow along for live updates, scores and highlights from the Iron Bowl:

Alabama vs. Auburn score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Alabama — — — — — Auburn — — — — —

Alabama vs. Auburn live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff at 2:30 pm. CT.

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today?

The Iron Bowl will air live on CBS.

Alabama vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Auburn is scheduled to kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 25.

Alabama vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Alabama (-650) | Auburn (+450)

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

* SEC game** SEC championship game

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27,Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 20 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 12 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21 Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Auburn 48, Arkansas 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 New Mexico State 31, Auburn 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Alabama*

