Alabama right tackle JC Latham wants NFL teams to see him as a left tackle

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham played on the right side in college, but he knows the NFL views left tackles as the most elite prospects. And he hopes NFL teams will see him as a player who can play both sides.

Latham, who is viewed as a potential first-round pick as a right tackle, said he'd love to have NFL teams work him out as a left tackle.

"I'm waiting to see if I'm asked to do anything out of a left tackle stance,'' Latham said, via ESPN. "I would do that so I can show my versatility.''

Latham said he was a left tackle in high school who played on the right in college because Alabama already had Evan Neal at left tackle. Neal was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But Latham says he could have moved to the left at any time.

"Obviously it's a question mark, I'm a right tackle,'' Latham said. "So, you know, usually tackles taken extremely high are left tackles. I feel I can break that kind of narrative, and also it would help me showcase my ability to play left [tackle]. I have the ability to be dominant regardless.''

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Latham was a first-team All-SEC tackle last year.