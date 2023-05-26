Alabama State's Keenan Isaac signs three-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alabama State cornerback Keenan Isaac signed a three year deal worth $2.7 million dollars with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While playing five seasons for the Hornets he finished his career with 99 tackles, 22 pass deflections, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Alabama State University CB Keenan Isaac signed 3 year $2.7 Million (UDFA) contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs pic.twitter.com/sPH14KS9U7 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) May 25, 2023

Isaac competed at the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl after not being invited to the the NFL scouting combine. He also was a participant in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Earlier this year the 6-foot-2 defensive back was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 USFL college draft to the Houston Gamblers. At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft Isaac signed a free agent deal with the buccaneers and joined them for rookie mini camp.

According to NFL.com Isaac is experienced as a press-man and Cover 3 cornerback and with his size and length he can affect a receiver's catch point. In the 2022 season with the Hornets he was top 10 in passes defended in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Alabama State defensive back Keenan Isaac (10) breaks up a pass intended for Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Kenji Lewis (19) during the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 24, 2022.

Behind it's starter, this Buccaneers secondary consist of 2018 undrafted free agent Dee Delaney, 2022 fifth rounder Zyon McCollum and Josh Hayes a sixth-round pick in 2023. Depending how he performs in training camp this summer, there is space for Isaac to make the defensive rotation.

