Alabama softball opens the NCAA regional round against USC Upstate on Friday at the Tuscaloosa Regional.

It is the 19th-straight NCAA regional Alabama has hosted at Rhoads Stadium and the 25th straight NCAA tournament appearance for the Crimson Tide. Among the four-team field of competition at the Tuscaloosa Regional is Alabama, USC Upstate, Clemson and Southeastern Louisiana.

The nationally 14-seeded Crimson Tide (33-17) are coming off a first round SEC Tournament exit, losing 3-2 to LSU in 14 innings. They are up against an USC Upstate (30-21) team that won its first Big South Championship in program history. It marks USC Upstate's fourth time competing in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will advance to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the super regional round May 23-26.

Alabama's game vs. USC Upstate scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN+.

MORE: Watch Alabama softball vs. USC Upstate on Fubo (free trial)

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

SEC COACHES: SEC softball: Alabama, Florida, Texas Au0026M headline conference's highest-paid coaches

How to watch Alabama softball vs. USC Upstate in NCAA regional

Game time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Location: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Livestream: ESPN+, WatchESPN with FUBO (free trial)

Radio broadcast: 97.5 FM

Alabama softball live score vs. USC Upstate in NCAA regional

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama softball: Live score updates vs. USC Upstate at NCAA regional