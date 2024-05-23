Is Alabama an SEC winner or loser from the spring transfer portal window?

Alabama Crimson Tide football is preparing for the first season of the Kalen DeBoer era. With the legendary head coach, Nick Saban, off to retirement, fans worried about the program’s ability to recruit and keep up with other major programs in landing top talent from the NCAA transfer portal.

Though there were concerns over his recruiting abilities, DeBoer has not given anybody a reason to doubt him yet, especially in working with the transfer portal.

The biggest get from the final portal window of the 2024 offseason was offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. The highly-touted lineman started for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman in 2023, but hit the portal and went back home to the Iowa Hawkeyes. After a few weeks, he decided to return to Tuscaloosa and play for DeBoer.

Other noteworthy additions include kicker Graham Nicholson, Safety King Mack, cornerback DaShawn Jones and others.

In a recent story published by Matt Melton of the College Sports Wire, Alabama was listed as a “winner” in the SEC after the moves made during the spring transfer portal window.

“Alabama addressed their positions of need during the spring window, headlined by bringing back starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor after he transferred to Iowa earlier in the offseason,” writes Melton. “Another big pickup came on special teams in kicker Graham Nicholson out of Miami (OH), who was the 2023 Lou Groza Award winner.”

A few months stand between today and the start of Alabama’s 2024 college football season. DeBoer will continue to ht the recruiting trail, but the roster is practically finalized and it now rests on the head coach and the rest of his staff to put together a depth chart they feel can win a national championship, or at least make the College Football Playoffs.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

