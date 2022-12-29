Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs calls out critics of Bill O’Brien

One of the most criticized coordinators in the entire country resides in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has drawn more than his fair share of criticisms over the last two seasons even though he helped to deliver the program’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Even still, the Alabama offense has moments that have left fans and analysts in disbelief.

Alabama is just a few days away from wrapping up the 2022 football season when they face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

On Wednesday, star running Jahmyr Gibbs would speak to the media and be immediately asked about the criticism of coach O’Brien, and Gibbs would not mix words in his response.

“A lot of people have never played in a college game before, never coached in a college game before. He’s coached in the NFL, he’s coached in college, so I guess he knows what he’s doing.”

Obviously, Gibbs believes the criticism of O’Brien is not warranted and whether you agree with Gibbs or not is irrelevant. Gibbs believes in his OC and player belief is all that matters at this point.

If we are being honest, Gibbs makes a great point. Many folks within the media and the fan base have never called one single play at the college level, let alone in the NFL.

Nevertheless, how boring would college football be if we could not rant and rave about the playcalling from time to time?

Coach O’Brien could help end the season on the right note with a strong performance on Saturday against the Wildcats.

Below is everything else Gibbs had to say during his Wednesday press conference.

On the season's toughest challenge and how he overcame that

“Probably the adversity we went through with the losses. As a whole, bouncing back from those and responding the right way, not letting the outside noise get to us, and just playing our game.”

On focusing on the Sugar Bowl and not thinking about missing the playoff

“I think we all just bought into Bama. Us not opting out and showing that we’re together, that we want to play to the (Bama) standard.”

Story continues

On Alabama not having any opt-outs and what that shows about this team

“I think it shows we’ve bought into the program. We’re all together, nobody’s opting out. We just want to play to the standard of Bama football.”

On if it was a group decision for draft-eligible players to return for the bowl game

“I think it was more like we just couldn’t sit back and watch our team play and us not be up there. It wouldn’t feel right.”

Related content

[listicle id=61294]

[listicle id=61257]

[listicle id=61245]

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire