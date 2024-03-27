Alabama MBB reaches out to Wichita State transfer guard Colby Rogers

The Alabama men’s basketball team is currently competing in the March Madness tournament. However, it has not stopped the Crimson Tide coaching staff from reaching out to players in the transfer portal. Recently, Alabama has spoken with Wichita State transfer guard Colby Rogers.

Rogers spent the first two seasons of his college career at Cal Poly. In two seasons with the Mustangs, he averaged 10.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game.

Following the conclusion of his sophomore season, Rogers transferred to Siena. He would go on to spend one season with the Saints. He had the best season of his college career in the MAAC. Rogers averaged 14.1 points per game. He shot 42.4% from the field and 42.9% from distance.

After a brief stop at Siena, Rogers elected to transfer to Wichita State. In one season with the Shockers, Rogers averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game. He started in all 34 games that he played in.

Over the course of his career, Rogers has scored 1,441 career points. It will be interesting to see if Alabama decides to bring the high-scoring guard in for an official visit. With Alabama likely losing multiple guards, there could be room to add a player like Rogers to the roster.

Since entering the transfer portal, Colby Rogers has heard from: Alabama

Kansas

Arkansas

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Xavier

St. John’s

Nevada

Memphis

USC pic.twitter.com/hw0EArjzOe — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) March 26, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire