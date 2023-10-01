Alabama leads Mississippi State 31-10 at the half in Starkville

After a near-disastrous start offensivily with bad snaps and a couple of sacks, the Alabama offensive line took over the contest to help propel the Crimson Tide to a 24-10 lead over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the half.

Jalen Milroe would get the scoring started for Alabama with a blazing 53-yard touchdown run and on the next possession the Crimson Tide defense would get their first score of the season thanks to a pick-six from outside linebacker Chris Braswell.

After trading field goals, Mississippi State would battle back with a touchdown to close the gap to 17-10.

Alabama would answer with an impressive 12-play 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a Jase McClellan two-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing possession, linebacker Jihaad Campbell intercepted Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers which set up Milroe and the Alabama offense with a great opportunity to score again before the half.

Milroe and company would take advantage of the opportunity after the elusive quarterback scooted past Bulldog defenders for a 10-yard touchdown run to extend Alabama’s lead to 31-10.

