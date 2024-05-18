Alabama lands in top 4 for 2025 4-star CB Dijon Lee Jr.

The Alabama Crimson Tide was recently named one of four finalists to land 2025 four-star cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. The native of Mission Viejo, California narrowed his list of finalists down to Alabama, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Washington Huskies on Thursday.

Lee Jr. took unofficial visits to Alabama in March and April. In addition, he will take an official visit to Alabama on June 21.

The Alabama coaching staff has prioritized multiple prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and Lee Jr. is one of them. He is a versatile, lengthy cornerback who would likely compete for immediate playing time once he arrives on a college campus.

Alabama seems to like the position that they are in to gain Lee Jr.’s commitment. According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the favorite to land Lee Jr.’s commitment at 77%.

NEWS: Five-Star CB Dijon Lee Jr. is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 190 CB from Carson, CA is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/qj2deOglZf pic.twitter.com/LbljrXQPbn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire