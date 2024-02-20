Alabama lands commitment from Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb

It did not take long for Alabama to swoop in and land one of the top available transfers in the transfer portal. On Monday, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb.

The news could not come at a better time for Alabama. Less than a month ago, Alabama lost star safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State. Now, the expectation is that Sabb will fill in for Downs on Alabama’s defense next season.

Sabb spent two seasons in Ann Arbor. He recorded 28 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, and one tackle for loss as a sophomore. Altogether, he played in 18 games for the Wolverines.

One of the best games of his young, college career came in the College Football Playoff against Washington. Sabb tallied six tackles and two pass breakups.

His presence in Alabama’s secondary will likely prove to be very valuable. During the offseason, Alabama lost four safeties to either the NFL draft or the transfer portal. Sabb is a huge pickup for first-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack as he looks to add firepower to his newly-equipped “Swarm” defense.

BREAKING: Former Michigan Safety Keon Sabb has officially Committed to Alabama, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 208 S totaled 28 Tackles, 2 INTs, & 4 Passes Defended in 2023 for the Wolverines Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining 🐘https://t.co/SyXjNPZgFq pic.twitter.com/Pxkd3LxSRu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2024

